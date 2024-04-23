Cleare sworn in as dept of corrections commissioner

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

DOAN Cleare was sworn in as prison commissioner yesterday –– one day before a court case scrutinising his ascendency is expected to heat up.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who attended yesterday’s installation ceremony at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS), is expected to testify after former prison Commissioner Charles Murphy brought a lawsuit against him.

Commissioner Cleare became acting commissioner in October 2021 after Mr Munroe sent Mr Murphy on administrative leave. Mr Munroe initially said the leave was so officials could investigate the case of Prescott Smith, who was imprisoned in possible breach of a Supreme Court order.

Commissioner Cleare’s rise was a moment of redemption after the Minnis administration sidelined him. In 2019, he and deputy commissioner Bernardette Thompson-Murray, represented by Mr Munroe, filed lawsuits claiming former Minister of National Security Marvin Dames forced them to take vacation leave to facilitate the appointment of Mr Murphy, their junior.

Mr Murphy’s lawyer, Romona Farquharson-Seymour, has since said the decision to send her client on administrative leave was “foul and inappropriate”.

Last month, a Supreme Court judge rejected her attempt to prevent the Office of the Attorney General from representing Minister Munroe in the case.

Yesterday, Commissioner Cleare championed the quick construction of new facilities at BDOCS and the creation of a better environment to treat inmates more humanely.

“We have to create a climate for these persons to change,” he said.

“We want to reduce crime so much that the commissioner can go to San Salvador and relax. That’s our purpose, that’s our focus.”