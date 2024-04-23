US says LGBTQ+ community in Bahamas is disenfranchised

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE United States wrote extensively about how the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex community in The Bahamas is disenfranchised or treated differently from heterosexuals in its latest human rights report.

The report includes a claim by non-governmental agencies that “self-identifying LGBTQI+ children were remanded to juvenile correctional facilities after their guardians deemed the children ‘uncontrollable’ based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

The report further said: “Societal discrimination existed against members of the LGBTQI+ community, with some persons reporting job and housing discrimination based on sexual orientation.”

“NGOs reported LGBTQI+ individuals faced social stigma and discrimination and did not believe they were adequately protected by authorities. There was generally low social tolerance for same-sex relationships. Same-sex marriage was not legal. Homophobic epithets were common and socially acceptable.

“During Pride events held in October, local religious leaders publicly demonstrated against LGBTQI+ awareness events and condemned scheduled activities at the country’s sole university.”

The report noted that the age of consent for heterosexuals is 16, while the age of consent for sexual activity between people of the same sex is 18.

The US said although there were no reports of groups inciting or tolerating violence against LGBTQI people, “NGOs noted a lack of an alternative reporting mechanism for LGBTQI+ persons who might be uncomfortable reporting incidents to police or government agents.”

The US noted that while the Domestic Violence (Protection) Orders Act protected partners from domestic and sexual violence, no such law protects LGBTQI+ people. The US said although the government effectively enforced the law, “activists suspected heterosexual and homosexual rape were underreported”.