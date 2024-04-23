Woman accused of trying to kill man with her vehicle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was remanded to prison yesterday after she allegedly tried to kill a man with her vehicle on Carmichael Road last week.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Antonice Clarke, 23, with attempted murder.

Clarke reportedly argued with Matthew Griffin in her grey Jeep vehicle before Griffin exited the car near Hall Close shortly after 10pm on April 16. Allegedly, the defendant

intentionally rammed the 29-year-old man with her vehicle before fleeing the area.

She later surrendered to police.

The victim reportedly lost his right leg in this incident.

Clarke was told that her matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant’s VBI was set for service on June 10.

Murrio Ducille KC represented the defendant. Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.