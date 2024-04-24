Student fights with school resource officer at Eight Mile Rock High School

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN Eight Mile Rock High School student fought a school resource officer on Monday in a chaotic incident captured on camera.

Grand Bahama police are now investigating the altercation.

Michelle Bowleg, acting deputy director at the Ministry of Education in Grand Bahama, reported that four male students were suspended.

The video showed the officer throwing blows and attempting to subdue the student while another adult male hit the youth with a stick. A crowd of students gathered around and watched as the violence unfolded.

Ms Bowleg could not confirm whether anyone was injured during the incident.

She said parents have been called in, and the students involved have been questioned.

She said the incident stemmed from a conflict that occurred on Sunday in the park between four boys during a basketball game.

“This conflict came into our school and, a fight ensued between the two groups, and I don’t want to say gang members, it would be alleged,” she said.

“We did have a principal who was trying his best to see how he could resolve the conflict.”

Ms Bowleg emphasised the importance of keeping students and teachers safe.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training stressed that it has a “zero tolerance” approach to violence in schools and takes any such incident that disrupts the school environment seriously.

“The school’s administrative team is working closely with police on Grand Bahama to address this incident,” the ministry said. “There are a number of students in police custody who are currently assisting officials with the investigation. Once the police have completed their investigations, the ministry will support actions that will ensure all those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“The ministry continues to support SROs on public school campuses as their work has assisted in the reduction of school incidents, diverting students from engaging in criminal activities, and improving overall school safety.”