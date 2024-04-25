‘No comment made to put PM in fear’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE attorney for a 21-year-old man accused of threatening to kill Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis claimed his client never made a comment to put Mr Davis in fear.

Bjorn Ferguson, the lawyer for Isaac Roberts, made closing submissions yesterday before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Police officers had previously testified that the defendant had called Central Police Station to demand Lincoln Bain’s release after a protest outside of Baha Mar.

Mr Isaacs allegedly mentioned a threat against Mr Davis if his demands were not met.

Mr Ferguson said his client gave a mixed statement when police interviewed him. He said the complainant, the prime minister, never testified about how he became fearful and that the prosecution did not prove its case.

Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr, who had previously closed his case, said the case against the defendant was sound.

Inspector Barr had previously said that Roberts had confessed to threats against Mr Davis during his official police interview using his own iPhone.

He also said the defendant admitted without coercion, saying that someone would go after Mr Davis if Mr Bain were not released.

Magistrate Reckley will make a ruling on this matter next month.