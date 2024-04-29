BPL must stay under URCA

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Take the already high electricity rates out of the supervision of URCA means one single fact … the Davis-Cooper Government does not want to be re-elected … this is suicide for them and a catastrophe for the consumers. There is not a single word or group of words in the New Day fiasco that suggests the Davis-Cooper Government would touch URCA.

Editor, we need more safeguarding … how many have had burn-outs every single appliance burnt from high voltage - thousands of dollars worth damaged and BPL will give you little or nothing and even then after a big fight.

BPL must remain under the ambit of price-fee schedule of URCA.

BPL must increase damages for appliance burn outs.

BPL must stop low voltage. BPL must ensure that Government and its agencies are all compliant just like everyone else...no millions owed and only paid when BPL can’t buy fuel.

There is absolutely no way the Davis-Cooper Government should even think of taking BPL away from price scheduling...all that is coming very obviously is massive price hikes...crippling of the hotel industry across the country and every household. No - No, No BPL must stay under the ambit of URCA. This is a very sinister proposal.

H RUSSELL

Nassau,

April 25, 2024.