Midnight shootings leave two people dead

TWO fatal shootings took place on Sunday, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man and what is believed to be a male juvenile.

Both incidents took place shortly after midnight.

The first incident took place on Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was inside a residence talking with a sibling when they heard a knock on the door. On opening the door, a man known to the family produced a firearm, shot the victim multiple times and fled.

Emergency medical technicians responded and confirmed there were no signs of life.

The second incident took place at Royal Palm Estates subdivision off Cowpen Road.

It is reported that a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were at their home when they heard a knock at their door. On opening the door, an unknown man forced himself into the home along with an accomplice.

The homeowner confronted the suspects and in a struggle managed to disarm one of the suspects and then shot him multiple times. The second suspect briefly exchanged gunfire with the homeowner before he fled hunharmed.

The alleged suspect, believed to be a juvenile male, was taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body but succumbed to his injuries.

While investigating the scene, police found a large quantity of suspected marijuana and a firearm containing ammunition and arrested the 41-year-old man. The drugs weighed 705lb with an estimated street value of $705,000.