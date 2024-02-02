Clubs & Societies February 2nd, 2024

BAHAMAS SOCIETY FOR HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

On Thursday, January 25, the Bahamas Society for Human Resource Management (BSHRM) installed its new executive team at Goldwynn Resort and Residences. The local association is affiliated with Society for Human Resource Management, the largest body of Human Resource (HR) professionals in the world. BSHRM provides a forum for HR and business professionals to discuss current HR-related and business issues, enhance their knowledge and skills and provide technical support to its members.

Keynote Speaker Pia Glover-Rolle, introduced the new Director of Labour, Howard Thompson, high-lighted the progress made thus far in the Labour Department and spoke about the new and excit-ing projects to come. Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle charged the new executive to take the association national with its partnerships and programmes. Minister Glover-Rolle noted that “because people spend most of their time at work, Human Resource management remains the driving force to shap-ing the culture of our organisations”. The Min-ister encouraged HR professionals to ensure that the impact they leave in the workplace is a positive one.

Incoming President, Lashanta Smith reiterated the association’s vision to be the national voice for all things related to the work environment and highlighted that the new board represents a wide cross-section of industries including telecommunica-tions, banking, hospitality, and insurance. President Smith also noted “the 2024 theme: “Reset and Lean In” presents an opportunity to collaborate with stra-tegic partners and speak on the matters of human resources.” She encouraged all HR and business pro-fessionals to join in on the mandate.

2024 Executive Board: President – Lashanta Smith, President-elect – Denise Knowles, Vice President of Membership – Melissa Deveaux, Vice President of Programmes – Tonya Bethel, Vice President of Public Relations – Nadia Bain and Workforce Advo-cate – Justina Dames.

KIWANIS CLUB OF OVER-THE-HILL

On Friday, January 19, a group of ten members from the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill led by our President Dominique Gaitor, travel to at Cat Island to charter our second Key Club at the Arthur’s Town Comprehensive School. The first being the Old Bight High School in 1997.



We met an excited group of young children, eager to receive their Key Club pins, certificates, gavel and other club parappernalia. In total the club was chartered with 25 members, with 24 boys. We wish to thank Mrs Ethel Turner, Principal and Ms Maria Curtis Key Club advisor for all the work that was done to launch the newest Key Club in Cat Island.

The Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill was organ-ised on September 24th, 1975, and remains the only all men’s Kiwanis club in Sunshine Division 22, Bahamas, under the Eastern Cananda & Carib-bean District of Kiwanis International.

ROTARY CLUB OF NASSAU AM

On Saturday, January 20, the Kiwanis Club of Nassau AM (KCNAM) was delighted to be joined by the Rotary Club of Nassau (RCN) to assist the Freedom Farm Base-ball Association during the official opening of their administrative year.

The clubs made a sig-nificant donation of bottled water to hydrate the eager young athletes as they participated in a march from Holy Cross Anglican Church to the Freedom Farm Baseball Park. The power of sports has the ability to bring communities together, teach values, and inspire hope and pride. So, it was vitally important that these two premier service organisations actively support this event, which will help to build a better Bahamas.

The Kiwanis Club of Nassau AM is grateful to the Rotary Club of Nassau for their assistance with this important venture that will undoubtedly help the young athletes. Both organisations undoubtedly knocked the ball out of the park with this amazing heartfelt project, as their members’ hearts were filled with joy and happiness as they provided altruistic ser-vice to the little darlings. Additionally, we thank Freedom Farm for allowing us to assist with the much needed donation, which enables us to live up to our motto; Kiwanis: Serving the Children of the World & Rotary: Service Above Self.