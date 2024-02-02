Reverend Dr William Thompson ready for his 80th birthday

IBy BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT’S not everyday that a person reaches the age of 80 but for a man who has touched the lives of so many people in just about every sphere of life, the family and friends of the Rev. Dr William Thompson want to celebrate his milestone in a very special way.

The former baseball player’s 80th birthday celebrations will include a Sports Community Fun Day on Saturday, February 10 from 10am to 6pm at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

It will include two exhibition games between players from the Masters Softball Association, showcasing some of the players who would have played during his era.

One of his daughters Bernadette Bastian, who is spearheading the day, which will include food vendors, a farmers’ market, live music by DJ Gary ‘Super’ Johnson, a kids’ zone, marching band performances and a junkanoo rushout, said there’s no better way to honour their father.

The sports committee has included the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the National Sports Authority, sponsor Caribbean Bottling Company Limited (Coca-Cola), Educulture Junkanoo Museum and the Valley Boys Junkanoo group to make this grand event a success.

“We’re calling all family members and friends of the Rev and persons from all walks of life to enjoy the celebrations,” Bastian said. “Once again, we are inviting everyone to come out and celebrate this magnificent milestone with Rev. Dr. William Thompson.”

One of his brothers, Rev. Harrison Thompson, said they are proud and excited to celebrate the 80th birth- day of his older brother, who has done so much for The Bahamas.

“He has represented us internationally and nation- ally in so many ways,” he said. “So we want to invite everybody, all softball players, all junkanooers, all baseball players, all religious worshippers to come because he has impacted us in so many ways.”

On the heels of the sports day, Thompson revealed that Sunday, February 11 will be a Preacher-Teacher service at his church at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church where he will be recognised for his life work in religion.

A gala banquet is also scheduled for February 16 at the Atlantis ballroom where the life and legacy of Dr Thompson will be reflected from all areas of society. Tickets are priced at $250 per person and can be purchased by emailing celebratingwilliamthompson@gmail.com or calling either 395-8548 or 424-2828.

The birthday celebrations will conclude on his actual birthday on February 18 with another church service at Faith United, followed by a reception in their auditorium.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg endorsed the event and felt as a Hall of Famer, Dr Thompson deserves all of the accolades and more.

“He was a Hall of Famer in sports, but he was a nation builder, not just spiritually, but was always involved in culture with junkanoo, so you’re talking about someone who has been all around in the development of young people in our country,” Bowleg said.

Bowleg commended the organising committee for recognising Dr Thompson for his commitment to the nation and the best way to honour him on his birthday is by doing the things that he enjoyed the most.

Bowleg, however, had one stern warning for Dr Thompson. “Don’t go out there and try to hit any ball,” he joked. “He can probably coach from the sidelines and I will assist him with one or two things he can do, but he ain’t going out there.”

Peter Rahming, president of the Masters Softball Association, said when they were invited to participate in the event, they were excited because they know it’s not often people attain the age of 80, so it’s a reason to celebrate.

“Plus, a lot of the players playing in the Masters Softball Association were young men whom Dr. Thompson mentored, coached and raised, so it is good that we are able to give something back to him as he celebrates 80 years on this earth,” Rahming said.

“So we are also inviting all of his past players, all of the people he impacted during the game of soft- ball and baseball to come out and be a part of the celebrations.”

One of the matchups to watch will be the league’s defending champions the Corner Boys vs the Runners, the Boyz and the Presidential team vs the Undertakers.

“Hopefully no one gets buried, but it’s good to know that men over 50 are still able to participate at this level,” Rahming said. “So we are inviting everyone of you to be a part of this Masters Softball Association games that will celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. William Thompson.”

Brian Adderley, chair- man of the Valley Boys, said they are excited about coordinating the grand finale for the Sports Day - a junkanoo rush out.

“Everybody knows that Rev. Dr. Thompson is an avid junkanooer and a Valley Boy, but this event will be a combined junkanoo rush out,” he said.

“Rev. Thompson has been very instrumental in bringing junkanoo groups and junkanoo leaders together and so this is an opportunity to give back to him for what he has done for junkanoo, the community, for the church, for softball and for sports.”

Adderley reflected how in 2008, Dr. Thompson was instrumental along with others in forming the “Because He Lives Easter Junkanoo Rush out,” which was intended to take junkanoo to the people.

“As you are aware, the parade starts from East Street and Wulff Road and heads west to Nassau Street, in composing a lot of the over-the-hill areas and to take the word to the people,” Adderley said. “We want to encourage all junkanooers to come out and attend.”

Oria Wood-Knowles, an ordained minister at Faith United, said she couldn’t resist the opportunity to get involved in the planning of the Sports Day.

“The Rev. Dr. William Thompson is a man of many seasons, many tal- ents, many gifts and he has given so much to all of us,” she stated.

“He is a wonderful man, a kind-hearted man, a man of God who just looks to help any situation, fix situations, whatever is going on in this country that is in need of a leader, he’s there as a leader to help fix and straighten things out.

“He’s very ardent about giving young people an opportunity and providing opportunities for our young people, so I just want everyone to come out and celebrate the Rev. Dr. William Thompson because he has given so much.

“To whom much is given, much is expected and he has given all that is expected, so come out because we expect you to celebrate him.”

Martin Burrows, the facilities manager of the NSA, said it was a pleasure to host the event. Personally, he said he got an opportunity to play under his guidance and so he’s going to make sure that the field is in tip-top shape for the event. “I want to invite all of you to come on down, this is where it’s going to be at the Balliou Hills Sporting Complex,” he said.