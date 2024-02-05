Woman in car shot and arrested after attempting to knock down officers

Police shot and arrested a 43-year-old woman after she attempted to knock down police officers in the area of Independence Highway and Baillou Hill Road this morning.

The incident took place shortly after 2am when officers were alerted that a blue Volvo that was reportedly stolen was seen traveling west along Marathon Road onto Independence Highway.

The police statement read: "Officers responded and once in the area of Baillou Hill Road, the driver came to a stop. It is reported that as the officers exited their vehicle, the driver accelerated the vehicle in the direction of the officers, which resulted in the driver being shot by police.

The statement continued: "The driver continued, in an attempt to evade police, however, police were able intercept the vehicle in the area of Baillou Hill and Soldier Roads, where she was taken into custody. At present the suspect is at hospital seeking medical assistance."

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.