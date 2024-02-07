Senate’s vice-president attends trade conference

THE Senate’s vice- president represented The Bahamas at a recent trade and economic conference in his role as the Trade Commission’s deputy chairman.

Senator Barry Griffin attended the Americas Competitive Exchange (ACE) held in Panama City, Panama, from January 29 to February 4. “Our government is committed to utilising all available avenues to combat the high cost of living, and trade plays a vital role in this endeavour,” he said in a statement.

“Our primary goal is always identifying opportunities for cost savings on goods imported to The Bahamas through strategic collaborations with producers and improved

transportation and logistics.” The Bahamian delegation to ACE included Mikhail Bullard, minister counsellor and alternative representative at The Bahamas’ mission to the Organisation of American States (OAS) in Washing- ton DC.

The duo participated in a programme organised by the OAS, the US State Department and US Commerce Department. The delegation aimed to showcase The Bahamas’ investment potential in industries including tour- ism, climate finance and adaptation, and information and communications technology (ICT).

“We have identified numerous collaboration opportunities, which we aim to bring back to our private sector for their advantage, and I look forward to highlighting the vast opportunities available to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Latin America,” said Mr Griffin.

In his address, Mr Griffin’s advocated for Bahamian consumers and to ensure there is a balance between trade expansion and a manage- able cost of living for every citizen. He prioritised deepening ties with Panama and exploring collaborative opportunities within that country’s transportation and logistics sector, clean energy industry and transformative technologies.

The Senate vice-president also participated in a panel discussion on technology and innovation in trade and industry. The Americas Competitive Exchange (ACE) summit aims to increase economic activity among countries in the Americas and to strengthen development in the region.