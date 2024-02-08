Two years for having loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 37-year-old male was sentenced to two years in prison after he admitted to having a loaded gun in his car on Tonique Williams Darling Highway last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Alvardo Bain, Javardo Bain, 20, Alkeno Bain, 31, and Marleah Sands, 21, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Murrio Ducille KC represented the accused.

The four men were arrested after police found a black Taurus 9mm pistol and ten rounds of 9mm ammunition in their red Suzuki Swift on February 3.

Although all four defendants initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, after prosecutor ASP Lincoln McKenzie objected to bail, citing a rise in gun violence in the ongoing gang war, Alvardo changed his plea to guilty.

The charges against the remaining three defendants were withdrawn.

Alvardo was then sentenced to 24 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.