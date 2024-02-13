PM: KEEP MURDERS OFF THE FRONT PAGE – Davis says local press coverage of killings harming tourism

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis criticised local press coverage of the crime rate yesterday, saying prominent reporting of murders has a ricochet effect that is harming the tourism sector.

His comments quickly drew attention to the Progressive Liberal Party’s infamous decision to erect billboards around New Providence highlighting the murder rate under the last Ingraham administration, a move Mr Davis defended, despite fear that it would deter tourists.

The country’s murder rate has repeatedly grabbed headlines this year and sparked travel advisories from the United States and Canada. Mr Davis said concern is growing about the nature of media coverage of the incidents and the potential tourism fallout.

“Right now, the hotels are seeing some fall off, but more importantly, those who are in the hotels today, they’re not coming out into the community,” he said yesterday during a meeting with religious leaders.

“They’re not going to the restaurants, for example. They’re not going sightseeing as they used to.”

Mr Davis urged the press to understand their role in maintaining the country’s reputation. He said other countries give less prominence to certain crimes than the local media does.

“I want to call upon the press to be sensitive,” he said.

“I think they should see their role as trying to help the country. I’m not saying not to report, but where you report, it may make a difference.

“And all I ask them to do is check, check to see where their crime report is. Check Trinidad, check the United States, just check and see where it is. It’s never on the front page.

“But every bullet that is fired appears to be front page news on all of our daily news. And what happens, AP picks it up, Reuters pick it up and what happens, and it’s continuing.”

After yesterday’s event, a reporter asked Mr Davis about the PLP erecting billboards highlighting the murder rate in areas trafficked by tourists and locals ahead of the 2012 general election. The billboards said there had been more than 490 killings under the Ingraham administration. The PLP campaigned that it had the answers to violent crime, while the Ingraham administration did not.

At the time, Mr Davis accused Mr Ingraham of “suppressing free speech” when the government removed the banners. PLP supporters then replaced the signs in certain locations.

“We cannot hide the truth,” he said. “Are we about hiding the truth? Are we going to be concerned about the impression that the truth gives? The only way we can get rid of these things is to address the issue.”

“The fact is that there were more than 490 murders in this country. We cannot run away from that.”

Yesterday, Mr Davis said: “That’s the past. I am looking forward.”

“What I am saying now is, I now have evidence that this is impacting how it’s accepted in the international community. I didn’t have evidence then on how it was accepted, and now that I know how it is accepted, I will say to the press, just be responsible in how you report to ensure that you don’t harm your country.”

During yesterday’s event, Mr Davis revealed that long-promised anti-gang legislation will be released next week.

He said a plan of action is underway, with the government preparing to launch an aggressive campaign to promote and protect the country’s reputation.