Man charged with indecent assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 40-year-old man was granted bail Friday after he was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Lawrence Brown with indecent assault.

Brown is alleged to have inappropriately touched an 18-year-old female in New Providence on February 21.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant’s bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail Brown must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Sunday by 7pm. He was also warned not to interfere with any of the witnesses in this matter.

Brown’s trial begins on March 21.