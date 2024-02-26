Exuma Sailing Club wins Junior Sailing Overall Title

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Sir Durward Knowles National Junior Sailing Championships returned for the first time since 2018 over the weekend at Montagu Bay and did not disappoint.

After three days of competition, Joss Knowles, of the Exuma Sailing Club, was victorious in the E-Class and Sunfish Class.

Norman Cartwright, of the Bahamas National Sailing School, was crowned the champion in the Laser class.

Finley McKinney-Lambert earned bragging rights in the Opti Championship fleet and Edward Knowles Jr won the Opti Green fleet.

Dallas Knowles, head coach of the Exuma Sailing Club, was proud of the performances on display over the weekend.

“The Exuma Sailing Club performed very well in this regatta, very happy across the board with them. We had sailors in the Opti Class, the Sunfish Class and the E-Class.

“We won two of those classes and we swept the top three spots in the E-Class so we were very happy with that performance. That was a big goal of our club coming into this.

“The last time we had this competition in 2018, we weren’t quite as prepared but now we have had a lot of years with these boats and we feel like we should be performing at a high level so I was very happy that the kids came and sailed to their full potential,” Knowles said.

The E-Class series was a bright spot for the Exuma Sailing Club with the top three podium spots going to the respective club.

Emit and J Knowles made their late great grand uncle proud as they placed first and second in the race. The newest E-Class champion amassed three first place finishes over the weekend while his brother came second on three occasions.

The 16-year-old ended with a total of six and one point behind was his younger brother with seven. Tanaj Manos, who skippered One Bahamas, totalled 17 points for third.

The oldest Knowles brother was happy to honour his late great grand uncle with a victory despite the unpredictable weather conditions.

“It was amazing, the wind was changing, shifting and up and down so it was very different conditions. It was just fun knowing that the regatta is named after my great grand uncle. Knowing that I am a part of his bloodline and sailing in the regatta is just an honour and knowing that I am out here and able to compete in his name,” he said.

Although his younger brother pushed him to the limit, he gave him credit for great competition.

“He did some work on his boat and cleaned her up and she was real fast. Out of the first day he had me and was in first and, on the second day, I was able to get two bullets and was able to catch him but just barely. No matter where he is, you always gotta keep your eye on Mako, which is a fast boat, especially with my little brother skippering,” Knowles said.

His 14-year-old brother had recently done some work on the Mako and was grateful to be neck-and-neck despite coming up short. “It felt good because usually he beats me but I just redid my boat so now I was barely behind him. He got a couple good races in yesterday and passed me by one point so it feels good to be close again,” he said.

In the Sunfish Class, the older Knowles brother once again claimed a top position with eight points. Manos ranked second in the race and Aiden Sumner, of the Bahamas National Sailing School, concluded third.

Coach Knowles was really impressed and overjoyed to take more trophies back to Exuma.

“We are really happy to be taking a couple trophies back to Exuma. The E-Class national championship will remain in Exuma for the fourth year in a row so we are happy about that. Joss sailed extremely well in Lady Kayla, Emit in Mako, and Tanaj in One Bahamas, really happy with the performances from those three guys. Looking forward to great things in the other classes in April as well,” he said.

In the Opti Green fleet, E Knowles Jr led competitors with nine points. Joel Ponnore, 14, trailed for second and Casey Dean from Harbour Island settled for third with 12 points.

McKinney-Lambert, former Bahamas Optimist National (Open) champion, added another title to his collection. He skippered to four first place finishes over the weekend and came first overall in the Optimist championship fleet.

Mary Jac Nash, of the Lyford Cay School, was two points behind for second and Javien Rankine finished third overall. Cartwright and Joshua Weech are always engaged in friendly rivalry on the waters in the Laser class. The former took it this time around with eight points for the victory. Just one point away was Weech with nine points. Sienna Jones totalled 22 points to end the nationals in third.

Next up for sailing will be the National Family Island Regatta April 23-27 in Exuma.