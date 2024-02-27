Former policeman charged with four counts of attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER police officer was charged with four counts of attempted murder yesterday after he allegedly shot at three officers during a car chase near Bahamas Games Blvd last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged former Police Constable Shando “Shandoo” King, 23, with four counts of attempted murder.

The defendant faced additional charges of four counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and three counts of possession of ammunition.

Devard Francis represented the accused. King’s family was present in court during his arraignment.

Before being charged, King was dismissed from the police force last Friday.

King and accomplices allegedly shot and injured 23-year-old Tavarus Paul as he was walking near Exuma Street and Cordeaux Avenue on February 18. Later that day, King allegedly got into a gunfight with Inspector Marcian Frazier, PC Lenn King and Able Seaman Decordre Glinton as they pursued the white Honda Accord the suspects drove. This same vehicle crashed near the Baseball Stadium on Bahamas Games Blvd.

King allegedly had a black .40 Glock 23 model pistol, a black 9mm pistol, 20 rounds of .40 ammunition and 24 rounds of 9mm ammunition. He also allegedly had an additional 12 rounds of .40 ammunition.

King was informed that his case would be moved to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Mr Francis said he intended to pursue an emergency bail application to prevent his client’s remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

King’s VBI is slated for service on September 5.