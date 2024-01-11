Two women in hospital after being shot in car

Two women aged 23 and 24-years-old are in hospital after a shooting incident off Wulff Road early on Thursday.

According to reports, at around 1.30am, the women were inside a vehicle on Rosedale Street, when a man known to them fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle, which resulted in both of them being shot.

The women were able to drive themselves to the Wulff Road Police Station where Emergency Medical Technicians collected them and transported them to hospital. They both remain in stable condition.

Police are investigating and actively in search of the suspect responsible for the incident.