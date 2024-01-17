Man dies after shooting in Abaco

Police are investigating a shooting in Dundas Town, Abaco on Tuesday night that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 7pm, police were alerted by a concerned citizen to gunshots in the vicinity of Latter Rain Way.

Upon arriving at the location, officers found the man lying on the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, examined the victim and determined that he showed no signs of life.

A 50-year-old man from Spring City, Abaco, and a 29-year-old man from Marsh Harbour, Abaco, were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone with additional information regarding this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919, 911, CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477), or the Marsh Harbour Police Station at 242-367-2560.