Bahamasair plane forced to return due to engine defect

A BAHAMASAIR plane leaving Crooked Island yesterday was forced to immediately return after an incident occurred due to an engine defect shortly after take off.

In a statement, the airline said all passengers aboard Flight 402 are safe, adding the plane was headed to Acklins before continuing to Nassau.

“Our technical team is currently en route to Crooked Island to assess the aircraft and take the necessary actions. We would like to inform passengers destined from Crooked Island that they will be transported to Acklins, and the rescheduled departure time from Acklins to Nassau (Flight 402) is at 3:15 pm today,” the statement read.

Passengers that require further information can contact the Customer Care Unit at 242-702-4144 or toll free at 222-300-8359.

The statement added: “Bahamasair remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the comfort and satisfaction of our valued passengers. and we thank you for choosing our services.”