Davis calls on businesses to join programme using CCTVS with facial recognition technology

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis wants businesses to call the Ministry of National Security and join a programme involving use of facial recognition CCTVs.

Mr Davis said police have been testing and evaluating the technology for two years, calling it an extraordinary success.

“This technology can identify faces and licence plate numbers and detect guns,” he said.

“Many businesses, large and small, have agreed to be part of this major CCTV expansion. If you aren’t on-boarded already, I urge you to call the national security. Every camera we add will make a difference in our ability to prevent and detect crime and apprehend criminals.”

Facial technology CCTV use has been controversial.

In 2019, the National Institute of Standards and Technology reported that facial recognition CCTV systems falsely identified African-American and Asian faces 10 to 100 times more than Caucasian faces, according to the New York Times.

As part of that study, researchers accessed more than 18 million photos of about 8.5 million people from mug shots, visa applications and border-crossing databases in the United States.

Earlier this month, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe acknowledged that the technology might wrongly identify someone as a criminal, but said: “Being arrested on suspicion and being held up to 48 hours is part of the price we pay for living in a free, democratic, orderly society”.

Mr Davis’ call for businesses to join the programme mirrors the police’s call in November for people and businesses with security cameras to join a programme letting police monitor their video feeds to fight crime.

FUSUS would reportedly integrate various policing tools such as CCTV, ShotSpotter, body-worn cameras, electronic monitoring, and drones into a real-time platform. The technology is used in some American cities and is being eyed in other locations worldwide, though critics are concerned about how it could lead states with high surveillance rates.