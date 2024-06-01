Christie: RBDF officers providing security for Eminent Persons Group assisting Haiti

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

DEFENCE force officers are helping Haiti by providing security services for the Eminent Persons Group, which is trying to resolve that country’s crisis, according to former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Mr Christie, a member of the group, discussed Haiti after viewing the body of the late former Cabinet minister Loftus Roker at the House of Assembly.

“Whenever the Eminent Persons Group visited Haiti, we were met on the ground by Bahamian defence force officers,” he said.

“My colleagues continue to tell me, please congratulate the government, please thank the government for allowing Bahamian defence force officers, whilst we were sleeping, whilst we were negotiating, to be on the ground providing wonderful security for us.”

Mr Christie’s comment comes after Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King revealed that officers’ involvement in the multinational force expected to help Haiti will be more limited than previously known.

Initially, 150 officers were expected to be deployed to Haiti. However, Commodore King said last week that officers will only help with maritime training, which will happen at the defence force base in New Providence.

Kenya’s security forces are gearing up for deployment to Haiti. Mr Christie said the multinational force would “bring about a level of security” that would give Haitians the confidence to establish a new government.

“The prime minister and the council will now over the next several days move to form a new government in Haiti to take the place of the current government,” he said. “When that takes place, then the presidential council and the new government of Haiti will move towards putting in place all of the instruments of democracy.”