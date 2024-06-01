Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce concerned over reliable electricity and water supply

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AS dignitaries descended on Eleuthera for the opening ceremony of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the island’s Chamber of Commerce president, Thomas Sands, said businesses are continuously facing challenges from unreliable electricity and water services.

Residents and visitors have been left hot, sweating, and in the dark for hours, he said.

“Infrastructure is challenged,” he added.

“It is a challenge again with growth. I think that we need a forward plan. I think the rate of growth for Eleuthera has been greater than expected so I invite us to look and create solutions that are greater than what we planned for in the past.

“It is challenging to operate a business with the water off, electricity off, and sometimes telecommunications down.”

Mr Sands said adequate housing is also a challenge.

“We must find a solution for that,” he said. “We must incentivise some solutions to resolve these issues, but we need growth development in the Family Islands such as Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma.

He noted his support for the opening of Disney Lookout Cay, saying it has created several opportunities for “different levels of professions” on the island and the potential for others to relocate to Eleuthera.