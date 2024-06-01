Former PM Ingraham, former third party leaders endorse Pintard

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

AHEAD of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) one-day convention, Michael Pintard has gained support from more of his former Cabinet colleagues in his leadership race against former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, with Romauld Ferreira, several third party leaders and former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham now endorsing him.

Mr Ingraham endorsed Mr Pintard at an event for delegates hosted last night. The party's convention is currently underway at the Baha Mar Convention Center with voting expected to end at 2pm.

In a video released yesterday, the former leaders of several third parties endorsed Mr Pintard for re-election as FNM Leader.

These included, Bahamas Democratic Movement (BDM), former Leader Cassius Stuart, former Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Arinthia Komolafe and its former chairman Omar Smith.

Mr Ferreira, who has kept a low public profile since the FNM’s election defeat, said he supports Mr Pintard because he’s a forward-thinking and inclusive leader and urged FNM supporters to do the same.

“In these critical times, we need a leader who not only understands the challenges we face but also has the vision, integrity, and determination to guide us towards a brighter future. Michael Pintard embodies these qualities and more,” the former environment minister said in a statement.

“He listens engages and truly cares about the concerns of our constituents and all Bahamians. This empathetic approach has earned him the respect and trust of many, and it is this ability to unite and inspire that will be instrumental in strengthening our party and broadening our appeal.”

“His vision for a more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable society aligns perfectly with the core values of our party. His proven leadership, coupled with his passion for service makes him the ideal candidate to guide us through the challenges ahead and into the future, a promise and opportunity.”

Several former cabinet ministers who served under the Minnis administration have expressed their support for Mr Pintard.

Peter Turnquest, Brensil Rolle, Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe, Darren Henfield, Dion Foulkes, Dionisio D’Aguilar, Marvin Dames and Elsworth Johnson have all publicly endorsed him.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, who was seen as an ally of Dr Minnis in the past, recently endorsed Mr Pintard, ending speculation over the matter.

Meanwhile, only former Health Minister Renward Wells and former Works Minister Desmond Bannister have publicly endorsed Dr Minnis.

Dr Minnis has said he is not troubled by the number of his former Cabinet ministers supporting Mr Pintard, claiming that he is staying focused.

Today’s convention is held under the theme “Forward Stronger” at Baha Mar.