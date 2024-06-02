Man charged for six attempted murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was imprisoned on Friday after he was accused six times of attempted murder and a string of robberies in New Providence over the last two years.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Shaquille “Keely” Farrington, 28, with six counts of attempted murder and six counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Farrington faced further charges of armed robbery, stealing, arson to a machine, two counts of receiving, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and two counts of possession of ammunition.

Farrington was charged alongside his mother Makella Stubbs, 46, as well as D’Vard Wright, 21, Brandon Bowe, 25, and Kerby Dupremar, 27.

Ms Stubbs and Dupremar solely faced separate charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Wright faced charges of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and receiving.

Bowe was charged with two counts of receiving, stealing, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Farrington and his accomplices allegedly attempted to kill Desmond Gilbert with a firearm on April 19, 2022 in New Providence.

Farrington and Bowe allegedly stole a brown 2013 Nissan Cube on March 23.

Farrington while armed with a mini Draco firearm is accused of attempting to kill Kesner Lexidor and Trey Theoc at Booze & Tings at Arawak Cay on May 16.

Farrington and Wright while armed with a Draco AK-47 firearm allegedly robbed Cyril Minnis of his $5,000 gold Gucci Link neck chain along with his black strap bag containing his passport and wallet with his bank cards on May 17.

Later that same Farrington, Wright and Bowe were allegedly found with Mr Minnis’s stolen bag, wallet and passport.

Farrington and an accomplice are further accused of intentionally setting fire to a black 2019 Kia Sportage Jeep on May 24. This vehicle, which is valued at $11,055, belongs to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

On that same date, Farrington is also accused of attempting to kill Eunice Taylor, Danielle Taylor and Davonte Moss with a handgun.

Finally on May 25, Farrington and his three male co-accused were allegedly found with a Draco AK-47 and a black AR-15 firearms in a burgundy Nissan Cube on Fire Trail Road. The suspects were also reportedly found with ski masks in the vehicle along with eight rounds of 7.67 ammunition and 20 rounds of .223 ammunition.

A further search of Farrington’s and Ms Stubbs’ residence allegedly uncovered a black FNS pistol and five rounds of .40 ammunition.

Farrington was informed that his charges would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

His co-accused all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

All four male defendants were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Ms Stubbs was the only defendant granted bail at $5,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of her bail, Ms Stubbs must sign at her local police station the last Friday of every month.

Farrington is to return to court for service of his VBI on August 8.

The remaining three male defendants bail hearing is set for June 6.

K Melvin Munroe and Ian Cargill represented the accused.

Inspector Deon Barr served as prosecutor.