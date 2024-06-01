PM hails Disney’s Lookout Cay as ‘monumental’ for Eleuthera

By JADE RUSSELL

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis hailed yesterday’s official opening of Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Cay in Eleuthera as a monumental achievement for that island’s tourism industry.

Officials said the project will create nearly 200 high-ranking jobs for Bahamians and will be led by an all-Bahamian leadership team. They highlighted it as an example of how to incorporate Bahamian talent and culture in a significant development.

Cabinet ministers, members of the Minnis administration, and many locals attended the ceremony.

“This project is a testament to the power of partnership,” Mr Davis said, noting that the jobs for Bahamians will exceed the 150 Disney committed to in the Heads of Agreement.

Joey Gaskins, Disney’s regional public affairs director for The Bahamas and Caribbean, said developing the new cruise destination has already created hundreds of jobs through Bahamian-owned construction companies. He said 600 Bahamians were hired during the construction phase.

Mr Davis said Disney also collaborated with local businesses to ensure the new cruise port sells authentic Bahamian retail goods, souvenirs, and crafts.

He noted Disney Cruise Line collaborated with Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett to create Bahamian-inspired outfits for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the other iconic characters.

Yesterday’s ceremony was held on the beach in blazing heat. Attendees danced to Junkanoo, which was performed by members of junior and senior Junkanoo groups in Eleuthera. People took pictures with Mickey and Minnie, iconic Disney characters who wore tropical outfits that Mr Elyett designed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper told reporters the opening of Lookout Cay was a great model of a significant development offering opportunities to Bahamian creatives.

“This will be an example to other developers to ensure that they infuse within their product the music, the art, the culture, our heritage, Junkanoo and of course, Bahamian food and drinks,” he said. “When others see this model develop so progressively, they will hopefully follow suit.”

“One of the things I will tell you is that in all of the Heads of Agreements that we sign, it mandates the developer to engage the Bahamian entertainment artists, and artisans to ensure that there is a Bahamian element within their overall offering. So Disney is a good partner. They have taken it in the spirit of the agreement and we look forward to working continuously with them.”

Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, said conservation, impacting the local economy and incorporating Bahamian culture were important in developing Lookout Cay. He said Disney constructed a solar farm to meet 90 per cent of its energy needs.

Disney also invested more than $1m to fund the Eleuthera business hub, which includes grants to more than 30 local businesses.

Mr Mazloum said contracts worth more than $200m were signed between Bahamian businesses and Disney. Regarding conservation, Disney committed $250,000 toward funding conservation-focused after-school programmes for Central and South Eleuthera students.

He added that Disney is investing over $700,000 to improve school infrastructure, such as playgrounds and sports fields.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point includes a Goombay cultural centre, a family water play area, a gift shop, restaurants, cabanas, a play pavilion, and a nature trail.

In March 2019, the Minnis administration signed a Heads of Agreement with Disney for the proposed cruise port at Lighthouse Point in Bannerman Town, South Eleuthera.