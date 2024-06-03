Cleveland Eneas win title

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FROM day one to the end, Cleveland Eneas Primary left their imprint on the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Associations’ 44th Track and Field Championships.

Cleveland Eneas Primary stamped their final approval on the 44th edition of the championships as they carted off the overall title on Friday at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The meet, sponsored in part by Virgo Car Rental, was held under the theme: “Continue to build a culture of excellence through sports.”

In a dominating fashion, Cleveland Eneas Primary accumulated a total of 290 points during the three-day meet to finish well ahead of their nearest rivals, Sadie Curtis Primary, who trailed in second with 152. Garvin Tynes Primary clinched third place with 139.

Coach Mariska Thompson said she couldn’t ask for a better performance from her squad at Cleveland Eneas Primary as they came off an outstanding performance from the Ministry of Education’s National Primary School Track and Field Championships the week before. “Our performances were exceptional,” said Thompson, who noted that they avenged their seven-point loss to Uriah McPhee last year. “We were really hungry to come back to gain the top finish.

“Overall, it was a balanced team with the throws, the jumps and definitely the track. That was the major difference in our outcome. We really wanted to regain our title.”

Thompson said that the competition was not as stiff as she anticipated, but they were prepared to step it up a notch from day one.

“It was well attended by all of the schools, so hats off, not just to Cleveland Eneas, but to all of the schools,” she said. “The competition could have been a little more stiffer, but we were prepared to go all the way this year.”

In picking up second place, coach Franchesca McBridge said she too was thrilled by the performances from her Sadie Curtis team.

“A lot of my team wasn’t here, but those that came, I was very proud of them. They did a marvelous job,” McBridge said. “It’s graduation time, so my sixth graders could not compete as I wanted them to, but we had some good performances from those who came.”

McBride, who also serves as the public relations officer for the NPPPSSA, headed by Latoya Sturrup, said the meet went extremely well.

“I think it was a wonderful meet. The athletes did extremely well, especially in this heat,” she said. “All in all, it was a great event. We saw the talent of the kids, who were awesome in their performances.

“The competition was really stiff this year. I didn’t know it was going to be that good. It was goods to see that the children are still active and performing at a very high level.”

Among the leading performances in the meet were Laveah Johnson from Thelma Gibson in the girls C division; Derricks Smith from Sandilands Primary in the girls B division and Lafaye Curtis of Cleveland Primary in the girls A division.

On the boys’ side, the top performers were Kaydin Thompson of Cleveland Eneas Primary in the boys C division; Treyvon Major of Garvin Tynes in the boys B division and both Deangelo Hinsey of Centreville Primary and Milton Newbold of Palmdale Primary in the boys A division.

• Here’s a look at the final team standings - Cleveland Eneas Primary, 291; Saide Curtis Primary, 152; Garvin Tynes Primary, 129; Palmdale Primary, 139; Thelma Gibson Primary, 124; TG Glover Primary, 118; Eva Hilton Primary, 111; Sandilands Primary, 98; EP Roberts Primary, 91; Uriah McPhee Primary, 88; Centreville Primary, 75; Carlton E Francis Primary, 68; Gerald Cash Primary, 64; Yellow Elder Primary, 62; Claridge Primary, 52; Gambier Primary, 25; Albury Sayles Primary, 22 and Ridgeland Primary, 10.

There were no high point winners in the various age group categories, but some of the top performances were as follows:

D Division

Girls 75m - Davonna Wright of Sadiee Curtis, 12.25; Chardonay Nesbitt, TG Glover, 12.29 and Thierra Brown, Albury Sayles, 12.60.

Girls 400m - Davanna Wright, Sadie Curtis, 1:28.58; Heavenly McKenzie, Cleveland Eneas, 1:30.25; Gabriel Clarke, Garvin Tynes, 1:30.52.

Boys 75m - Ricardo Bowles, Eva Hilton Primary, 11.26; Jawn Saunders, Palmdale Primary, 11.70; Lavage Bootle, Cleveland Eneas, 11.90.

Boys 400m - Justino Almonard, Garvin Tynes Primary, 1:24.28; Lavago Bootle, Cleveland Eneas, 1:24.96; Valdez Godet, Eva Hilton Primary, 1:25.30.

C Division

Girls 100m - Laveah Johnson, Thelma Gibson, 14.69; J’Lynn Bain, Sadie Curtis, 14.,86; Shanquaye Butler, Sandilands Primary, 15.21.

200m - Laveah Johnson, Thelma Gibson, 31,62; Charity Marshall, Cleveland Eneas, 32.44l J’Lynn Brown, Sadie Curtis, 32.93.

Girls 800m - Charity Marshall, Cleveland Eneas, 3:13.99; Dutchess Williams, Sadie Curtis, 3:19.24; Melody Thompson, Garvin Tynes, 3:20.99.

Girls long jump - Laveah Johnson, Thelma Gibson, 3.56m; Dutchess Williams, Sadie Curtis, 3:07m; Kayanna Dean, Palmdale Primary, 3:02m.

Boys 100m - Jaquan Jolomau, EP Roberts Primary, 14.19; Payton Brown, TG Glover, 14.40; Andre Ferguson, Palmdale Primary, 14.66.

Boys 200m - Kaydin Thompson, Cleveland Eneas Primary, 30.08; Payton Broen, TG Glover Primary, 31.20; Nathan Smith, Gerald Cash Primary, 31.42.

Boys 800m - Kaydin Thompson, Cleveland Eneas, 2:51.42; Daniel Ramsey, Eva Hilton

Primary, 2:56.40; Jyden McPhee, Cleveland Eneas Primary, 3:00.12.

Boys long jump - Kaydin Thompson, Cleveland Eneas, 3.70m; Siddon Sawyer, Palmdale Primary, 3:57m; Racquan Saunders, Thelma Gibson Primary, 3.47m.

Boys softball throw - Lael Nairn, TG Glover Primary, 31.80m; Lathone Swain, Centreville Primary, 31.36m; Zahmir Monchal, Sadie Curtis Primary, 25.52m.

Girls Softball Throw - J’Lynn Bain, Sadie Curtis, 2860m; Gabriel Francois, Albury Sahl4rs, 16.72m; Mauriyah Pierre, Sandi- lands Primary, 16.34m.

B Division

Girls 100m - Derricka Smith, Sandilands Primary, 13.50; Romanta Miller, Gambier Primary, 13.98; Tiana Baker, Uriah McPhee, 14.40.

Girls 200m - Romanta Miller, Gambier Primary, 2.18; Derricka Smith, Sandilands Primary, 30.41; Dana Johnson, TG Glover, 31.41.

Girls 400m - Aciyah Clarke, Thelma Gibson, 1:14.01; Jasmine McPhee, Uriah McPhee, 1:14.23; Demiya Lundy, Centreville Primary, 1:16.80.

Girls 1,200m - Hadassah Griffin, Thelma Gibson, 4:46.86; Iyanna Rolle, Cleveland Primary, 4:59.29; Jazzaria Key, Ridgeland Primary, 4:59.20.

Girls High jump - Janae Phillipe, Garvin Tynes, 1.24m; Tamaia, Brown, Claridge Primary, 1.18m; Derricka Smith, Sandilands Primary, 1.15m.

Girls Softball Throw - Jurica Black, Thelma Gibson Primary, 29.72m; Asia Pierre, Uriah McPhee Primary, 27.23m’ Kenniyah Williams, Gerald Cash Primary, 24.92m.

Boys 100m - Treyvon Major, Garvin Tynes Primary, 13.33; Waiden Bain, Sadie Curtis Primary, 13.62; Emmanuel Oscar, EP Roberts Primary, 13.88.

Boy 200m - Waiden Bain, Sadie Cutis Primary, 28.40; Treyvon Major, Garvin Tynes Primary, 29.12; Renaldo Mackey, TG Glover Primary, 29.50.

Boys 400m - Deon Fowler, Cleveland Eneas Primary, 1:07.99; Koen Brown, Sadie Curtis Primary, 1:08.35; Dorin Ayton, Thelma Gibson Primary, 1:11.53.

Boys 1,200m - Liam Bethel, Palmdale Primary, 4:23.44; Deon Fowler, Cleveland Enes Primary, 4:23.44; Micke Deneus , Centreville Primary, 4:44.85.

Bohys high jump - Parnildo Patton, Thelma Gibson Primary, 1.21m; Nicely Brown, Sadie Curtis Primary, 1.21m.

Boys softball throw - Ramon Rahming, Carlton Francis Primary, 40.30m; Waiden Bain, Sadie Curtis Primary, 38.83m; Ailan Curry, Eva Hilton Primary, 35.30m.

A Division

Girls 100m - Shantavia Henry, Yellow Elder Primary, 12.84; Tacaj Curry, Eva Hilton Primary, 13.11; Chrisnae Miller, TG Glover, 13.29.

Girls 400m - Tacaj Curry, Eva Hilton Primary, 1:06.74; Lafaye Curtis, Cleveland Eneas Primary, 1:12.99; Sheldanique Forbes, Cleveland Eneas Primary, 1:13.00.

Girls 800m - Lafaye Curtis, Cleveland Eneas, 2:44.95; Rickia Pratt, Sadie Curtis Primary, 2:52.43; Arianna Heastie, Yellow Elder Primary, 2:52.58.

Girls long jump - Shanylaah Collie, Palmdale Primary, 4.00m; Zaylin Williams, Cleveland Eneas, 3.72m; Gabrielle Williams, Uriah McPhee Primary, 3.56m.

Girls shot put - Jamia Bain, Carlton E Francis Primary, 6.79m; Aisha Daniel, Palmdale Primary, 6.01m; Leanna Ferguson, Garvin Tynes Primary, 5.60m.

Boys 100m - Deangelo Hinsey, Centreville Primary, 12.35; Jaamal McSweeney, EP Roberts Primary, 12.65; Joseph Thervil, Sandilands Primary, 12.90.

Boys 400m - Deangelo Hinsey, Centreville Pri- mary, 1:03.27; Rashard Francis, Gerald Cash Pri- mary, 1:07.45; Jaden Perry, TG Glover Primary, 1:07.84.

Boys 800m - Kenson Sactel, Cleveland Eneas, 2:33.72; Jaden Perry, TG Glover Primary, 2:36.67; Joseph Thervil, Sandilands Primary, 2:37.13.

Boys long jump - Milton Newbold, Palmdale Primary, 4.59m; Jason Moncur, Uriah McPhee Primary, 4.52m; Jamal McSweeney, EP Roberts Primary, 4.50m.

Boys triple jump - Milton Newbold, Palmdale Primary, 9.24m; Deangelo Hindey, Centreville Primary, 9.00m; Ryan Strachan, Cleveland Eneas Primary, 8.65m.

Boys shot put - Lebron Beneby, Carlton E Francis Primary, 8.57m; Makhai Munnings, TG Glover Primary, 8.51m; Tevin Tucker, Garvin Tynes Primary, 8.47m.