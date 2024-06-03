‘It’s over’: Delegates are ready to move forward with Pintard

By JADE RUSSELL

SOME delegates at the Free National Movement’s convention on Saturday said although former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis had “good moments” as leader of his party and country, his time as leader is over.

One delegate said people are simply not interested in Dr Minnis anymore.

Hundreds of delegates, many dressed in the FNM’s signature red colour, crowded Baha Mar’s convention centre on Saturday. Some came from the Family Islands. Some brought babies in strollers. Many held signs touting Michael Pintard, who beat Dr Minnis with 75 per cent of the vote. At one point, some blew horns and chanted, “it over”.

Geoffery Stuart, 77, a meritorious council member (MCM) with the party since 1984 said: “People have lost interest in Dr Minnis. Whatever good he has done that is fine, but that’s behind us now we’re moving forward with Michael Pintard.”

“People are saying there’s conflict in the party. This goes on within any organisation that has a voting process taking place. I don’t know why people are coming to that conclusion because people are competing for a position, and each one who’s competing speaks against the other one negatively at that time, but it doesn’t mean they’re not friends or get along.”

Larry Wildgoose, 71, an advisory council member of the FNM (ACM), travelled from Central Grand Bahama to vote. He said he was supporting Mr Pintard in the leadership race, adding: “That’s the only thing going these days.”

“Dr Minnis, in my opinion, did the best he could have done, and he needs to get credit and recognition for the good that he has done. He has done some good stuff. Apparently, those days are over, and we need to continue with the current leadership.”

Mr Wildgoose said no member of parliament has given Grand Bahama the focus it needs. However, he said he is 100 per cent confident that Mr Pintard will “resuscitate” the island.

Captain Evertte Bootle, 83, an MCM, travelled from Abaco to support Mr Pintard. He said he believes Mr Pintard offers stability and mature leadership.

A strong supporter of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, Mr Bootle said since Mr Ingraham’s successful tenure on Abaco, the island hasn’t received the attention it needs.

“Abaco has been neglected,” he said.

Hurricane Dorian wrecked Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019. Some criticised Dr Minnis’ response to the storm.

Kendall Culmer, a council member of the FNM, was one of the few people seen wearing a shirt supporting Dr Minnis.

“Let me put it this way,” he said. “Based on what was going on here all day, it is either one of the two or both - desperation on the part of the other person or rank intimidation on their part. But I am satisfied that in my view Dr Minnis will come out in the end.”

Mr Culmer said he believes Dr Minnis had done a list of good things for The Bahamas.

“Education is one where he made a special effort to get preschoolers into the educational system to make it better for them later on,” he said. “He also improved the healthcare system, where people can now have access to medical attention and medicine. He expanded the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport. This was a plus.”

“Also, in terms of education, he made the University of The Bahamas accessible to all Bahamians once you qualify. All of those people coming from Family Islands, he provided them with a $500 stipend so they can pay for living accommodations.”