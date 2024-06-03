Minnis claims he wasn’t given a ‘fair shot’ in FNM’s leadership race

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he was disappointed by the “skullduggery” and “intimidation tactics” surrounding the Free National Movement’s leadership race, claiming he wasn’t given a fair shot.

However, after losing the race with only 25 percent of the vote, his publicist, Kevin Harris, released a statement in which Dr Minnis congratulated Michael Pintard and reiterated his commitment to the FNM.

Earlier on Saturday, he said his team considered taking legal action, but he discouraged this because it would damage the party. He said many of his supporters wore neutral coloured shirts to avoid being intimidated.

“I told them listen, one thing you must do, do not come out and say you’re supporting Dr Minnis because you’ll be intimidated and you’ll be browbeat,” he said. “There’s no reason for that. I was very disappointed with the amount of skullduggery that’s going on. I must be a threat to a lot of people. I don’t know who and why. Because everybody knows my focus is developing The Bahamas, building a better Bahamas.”

Pressed about the “skullduggery” to which he referred, Dr Minnis claimed there had been fraudulent changes to documents.

“I know for a fact because individuals have sent copies of their delegates list to me as they sent it to the party,” he said. “When I look at the lists that come from the party, names have been changed. I called to find out from the head of the delegation why have the names changed.

“They’ve explained to me yes they’ve been threatened. They’ve been browbeaten and said to change so many names. They’ve stood firm without changing all and they ended up changing about two or three because of the pressure that was applied to them.”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham walked in unity with Mr Pintard throughout the convention floor. He told reporters Dr Minnis’ time had passed, adding: “One and done.”

Asked about Dr Minnis’ claims of an unfair race, Mr Pintard said he reached out to Dr Minnis the night before the convention to say that regardless of the outcome of the race, he would be allowed to speak at the celebratory ceremony. Nonetheless, Dr Minnis did not attend that ceremony.

“We understand that sometimes when the tide looks as if it’s not in your favour, there may be hurt feelings, but we believe we’ll get past that,” he said.

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands called Dr Minnis’ claims of skullduggery “nonsense.” He said Dr Minnis should take his rightful position in the party rather than trying to

be the leader.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said he was disappointed in Dr Minnis’ allegations.

“There’s absolutely no evidence of that,” he said. “I’m surprised by the comment and disappointed by the comment. But as far as I know, and I think I know a little bit about what’s been happening, it’s been a very transparent process.”

Over 750 people registered to vote in the convention. FNM Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis, who organised the event, claimed it was the largest convention the party has ever had.

She said voting rooms had trifold boards and other privacy measures. Many voters said the process went smoothly and that they felt at ease casting their ballots.