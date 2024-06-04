Body of a man found floating near GB resort

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE body of a man was found floating in waters east of the Island Seas Resort on Monday evening.

According to reports, a concerned citizen discovered the body shortly after 5pm and contacted the police.

EMS personnel examined the body but found no sign of life or injuries.

Police do not suspect foul play.

A senior police official reported that the deceased is a dark male between the ages of 45 and 50. He said the man was clad in a dive outfit and appeared to be snorkeling in the general vicinity.

Supt Johnson, second in command at the Criminal Investigation Department, reported that initial information received suggests that the victim may be from the immediate area.

He said inquiries are being conducted and appealed to anyone who may have a loved one missing to contact the police at 911 or CID at 350-3105.

This is the second drowning incident in the area in less than a week. A woman’s body was also found in waters off Williams Town beach a few days ago.

He warned against swimming alone.

“This is the summertime, and there are a lot of people who use the beach. If you are not a good swimmer, please use the necessary flotation devices and stay near the shore,” said Supt Johnson.

He also said individuals should let someone know where they will be and give a time when they expect to be back. “So, if you don’t return, someone can sound the alarm,” he said.

The Tribune spoke with residents in Williams Town, who said the man often frequented the area.

“He is not from here, but always comes down here carrying his fishing rod,” said a resident.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.