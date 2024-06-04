Drivers worry over car licence move

Coleby-Davis says changes to encourage ‘deeper compliance’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said impending changes to the Road Traffic Act, which will require people to renew their insurance policies in their birth month, will encourage “deeper compliance” with the law and reduce the number of uninsured vehicles.

Under the changes, which would take effect in January, people would not be able to renew their car licences with an insurance policy that will lapse in less than six months.

The changes sparked mixed reviews from residents when revealed last week.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said yesterday: “The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) have indicated that accidents involving unlicensed vehicles and/or uninsured vehicles are on the rise. Obviously, the majority of vehicle owners are in compliance with road traffic laws and regulations. However, there are a few who continue to not –– this is a serious concern.”

“In short, it is a threat to the safety of Bahamians. The government of The Bahamas must protect all Bahamians. We must be responsive to trends, and the data suggests that stricter enforcement is necessary. The amendment seeks to ensure that we encourage deeper compliance and go after those few vehicle users who do not.”

“We know that most –– if not all insurance companies have payment options and various plans in place to assist. As minister with responsibility for transport, my number one priority is to improve road safety.”

If the Road Traffic Act amendment is passed, residents must renew their car licence and insurance policy in the same month.

Police officers would be empowered to seize uninsured and unlicensed vehicles and require owners to pay $300 to release their cars.

Chief Superintendent of Police David Lockhart, who previously headed the traffic division, said last year that 50 per cent of cars involved in traffic accidents were uninsured and called for penalty increases.

He complained that some people had been getting temporary cover notes to licence their vehicles without completing the insurance process.

Some believe the new rules are long overdue. Others like Shirley Mireault, a pensioner, are not looking forward to renewing their car license and insurance policy in the same month.

“My birthday is in October and my insurance comes in January because

I bought my car at that time,” Ms Mireault said yesterday. “I changed vehicles, so my insurance became due when I bought a vehicle. It used to be the same date, but it wasn’t anymore, and I love that because I’m a pensioner. I only have so much income, so I’m able to budget throughout the year to pay these at the time they need to be paid.”

“I budget let’s say $50 a month per month throughout the year to pay for my insurance when it comes due. I’ve got other things I pay certain months and I have it all budgeted throughout my year for my pension.”

She said police should do a better job enforcing rules.

“When I drive down the road because I’m looking like a senior, they most often don’t stop me when they’re doing their checks, but they should check everybody,” she said.