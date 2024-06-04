Police say missing boy seen on CCTV camera again, but no further details

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have obtained new surveillance footage concerning 16-year-old Devin Isaacs, who disappeared after his family last saw him on May 15 around 10pm at his residence.

This is the second time police have highlighted surveillance footage showing Isaacs at a press conference, but it remains unclear where he is.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chryslyn Skippings said officials have spoken to a “couple of individuals” following Devin’s disappearance.

“We’re still utilising surveillance that is providing us with some intelligence. And so hopefully later on today, we’re going to meet with the parents of Devin Isaacs and provide them with the update as to where we are with the investigations,” she said.

She declined to provide additional information on the investigation, saying: “I will not provide any information that is going to impede our investigations into finding Devon.

“Our priority as an organisation is to find Devin, and technology is assisting us, and we will not relent until we find that.”

Asked whether Devin is being held against his will, CSP Skippings said: “There are many speculations. There is a lot of information that is circulating on social media, stating that Devin may have made some comment before.

“We need to find Devin. That’s the bottom line right now.”

The teen’s mother, Tashana Thompson, had told The Tribune she was upset about the length of time it took for police to send out a Marco’s Alert concerning his disappearance.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhivago Dames, the officer in charge of information and technology, explained the process of sending Marco’s Alerts.

“When we have a citizen go to a police station and report that a young child is missing, the station officers definitely will take that report,” he said. “They will in return communicate with the Central Detective Unit who takes that report now and works that report to ensure that that child is indeed missing.

“Once CDU is satisfied that the child is indeed missing, then a Marco’s Alert will be issued to members of the public. So there is some due diligence that has to take place before we go ahead and issue a Marco’s Alert.

“You can appreciate the fact that we have had young children who have been missing before and had the due diligence not been done, Marco’s Alert would have been issued to members of the public, and that young child would have come or returned home in a good time and so we want to ensure that once a Marco’s Alert is issued that that child is indeed missing.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Tyson Brave, the 13-year-old boy who was missing in Eleuthera last month, is in the custody of relatives rather than his father.

CSP Skippings said investigations involving the Department of Social Services are ongoing.

Matthew was found on May 24 around 8.30am in the area of Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera. He attempted to evade police custody.