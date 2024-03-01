‘POLICE WHO BEAT ME MUST BE INVESTIGATED’: Man calls for officers to be held to account after trial thrown out

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MAN whose armed robbery trial was thrown out after a judge refused to accept the prosecution’s evidence of his confession, wants the officers who allegedly tortured him to be investigated and held accountable, saying it is not enough that the charges against him were dropped.

Javis Smith said after he was arrested on October 31, 2018, police beat him with a cutlass on his buttocks, put a fish bag over his head, and poured hot sauce in his eyes so he would confess to armed robbery.

In a recent court ruling, Justice Gregory Hilton refused to allow the confession to be submitted as evidence, saying the prosecution did not fulfil its burden to prove that the confession was obtained willingly and not under duress. The prosecution consequently withdrew its charges because the confession was the only evidence in the case.

Claims of torture for confessions are not new, with defence lawyers saying for years that it is a human rights problem for the country.

“All of them know the things their co-workers do to people while in their care, but everyone just goes along with them and remains silent,” Mr Smith said yesterday.

Mr Smith, who is represented by attorney David Cash, said he thought he would die in police custody.

“They locked me up and carried me to the police station, then CDU came for me, and then I went to CDU, and they asked me all kinds of questions and things,” he said.

“The first day I went, I told them I didn’t know what they were talking about and then after that, they started beating me, telling me all types of things. I thought the beating was gonna never stop.”

“I try to figure out like, why me? Why is this happening to me? But, thank God, I made it through.”

“They tell me so many things. I ain’t ga lie they tell me so many hurtful things,” he said yesterday.

Justice Hilton identified several concerns with the prosecution’s defence of its efforts to submit the confession as evidence.

“After having considered the evidence of the Crown,” he wrote, “I am concerned that there was no satisfactory explanation for the accused who was arrested and interviewed on 31 October 2018 and 1st November 2018 not to be taken to court until 5th November 2018, particularly as there was what purports to be a full confession by the accused on 1st November 2018.”

“What is the reason for the accused being kept in custody for that length of time? I am considering this in the context of the accused’s allegation that he was being beaten with a cutlass to his buttocks, and being kept in custody for the length of time would lessen any visible signs of injury.”

Justice Hilton also alluded to a Privy Council ruling last year where the appellate judges expressed “deep concern” after finding that a man was languishing in prison for over 12 years based on a confession that should not have been admitted as evidence. The Privy Council highlighted the improbability that an appellant would voluntarily confess, without a lawyer, to several crimes absent independent evidence.

Justice Hilton wrote: “In addition to the fact that in the present case, the accused was subjected to interviews on four separate offences within the space of eight hours and voluntarily confessed to all of them without a lawyer and without being confronted with any independent evidence, there is the fact that for the present offence, he has made a complete denial less than twenty-four hours earlier in a Record of Interview conducted by Cpl. Walkes, without any reason proffered by the police for him to make a full confession the next day.

“It is inherently improbable that the subsequent records of interview and statement could be obtained in circumstances that were not oppressive.”

Mr Smith said yesterday that when cases like his are thrown out in such circumstances, officers should be investigated, and their prospects for growth should be stalled.

“They can’t keep getting away doing wrong to people,” he said.