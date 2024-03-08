Nearly 300k applications not digitised at the Immigration Department causing excessive delays

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THOUSANDS are still waiting to be processed by the Department of Immigration because their applications were not transferred to the department’s digital system, Immigration Minister Alfred Sears revealed in the House of Assembly yesterday.

Mr Sears said nearly 300,000 files were not transferred to the agency’s online system when introduced in 2017, causing excessive processing delays and disadvantages.

It is not clear what the applicants applied for, but Mr Sears said his ministry is working to eliminate challenges with delays and errors.

“For years, the department has relied on physical offices, trailers, and rented spaces to store the vast amount of paperwork and files required for immigration administration,” Mr Sears said during his mid-year budget contribution in the House of Assembly. “However, this approach is no longer sustainable or practical in today’s digital age.”

“That is why I am pleased to announce that the department is implementing a robust file digitisation programme.”

He said the initiative would streamline the department’s operations, free up much-needed space and financial resources, and facilitate more timely application processing.

Mr Sears also highlighted plans to establish safe house and detention facilities in Grand Bahama and construct a purpose built facility in Inagua.

This comes after the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) raised concerns about the country’s detention systems in a report last year.

“The committee identified certain issues regarding the Safe House for Women and Children and the Detention Centre at Golden Isle Road, Nassau,” Mr Sears noted. “Capital improvement to both of these facilities were underway before the visit. It is important to note that all of the concerns raised by WGAD are being addressed.”

As for the facility in Inagua, Mr Sears said it has been designed to serve as a hurricane shelter to provide a safe haven for residents ahead of impending storms.