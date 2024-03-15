BAMSI eyes strawberry market

THE Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) has ventured into strawberry cultivation, eyeing not only a good market but also the opportunity to train Bahamians in harvesting and grading techniques of the berries, BAMSI Farm Manager Ayrett Lightbourne said.

Mr Lightbourne also said there are plans for a possible expansion next year in acreage. He said: “Strawberries were grown here some 25 years ago, but it’s not commonly known. There’s a vast array of crops that Bahamians aren’t familiar with that we are able to grow in The Bahamas, and we’re exploring these opportunities.”

Addressing the challenges inherent in strawberry farming, Mr Lightbourne emphasised the need to be vigilant against root diseases, urging careful treatment before planting. He stressed the importance of a robust spray programme to combat fungal diseases, acknowledging the intricacies involved in successful strawberry cultivation.

One key aspect highlighted is the seasonal nature of strawberry growth. “They can only grow in the winter, requiring cold temperatures to thrive. By the end of March or early April, they stop producing flowers and instead put out suckers which we utilise for the next season,” he explained.

Despite recent setbacks due to heavy rains in December, which led to the loss of a part of the field, Mr Lightbourne remained optimistic about the venture. “We started harvesting last week, and despite the challenges, the quality of our strawberries remains high. It’s a learning process, and we’re adapting as we go.”

He added: “When strawberries are imported, you don’t know the conditions they’ve been subjected to or how long they’ve been in containers. In The Bahamas, we harvest just days before shipment, ensuring freshness.”

The focus for this growing season extends beyond strawberries, encompassing crops like romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, bok choy, and celery.