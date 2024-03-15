‘Reimagined’ Bahama Grill to feature 102-room hotel

• Eric Gibson Jr ais project at mid-range tourist market

• Project would bring 150 full-time jobs, says owner

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

ERIC Gibson Jr, developer and owner of Bahama Grill on West Bay Street, is seeking approval from the Department of Physical Planning to construct a seven-storey, 102-room hotel complete with a “reimagined” Bahama Grill on the 1.39-acre plot.

The construction of the the King’s Court Hotel will run over 18 to 24 months and will see the demolition of existing buildings to facilitate the hotel and 114 parking spaces.

Speaking to reporters at last night’s public hearing for the development, Mr Gibson said the project will provide 80 to 100 construction jobs and 150 full-time jobs.

He said that the project will catalyse development in the area and will be an energy efficient building that the community can enjoy.

“One of the significant things is its going to serve as a catalyst for development in that area. It’s going to restore it, said Mr Gibson.

“It’s going to be a place for local immediate local community that they can be proud of, they can work and it’s also going to be community-minded, it’s going to be a high energy efficient building.”

He said many existing resorts such as Baha Mar and Atlantis cater to high-end consumers, creating a void in the market for mid-tier consumers.

The King’s Court Hotel plans to capitalise on this market and accommodate visitors Mr Gibson expects will explore the restaurants and activities in the surrounding areas.

He said: “The significance of this project also, I don’t know if you notice that we have a lot of top end coming in to The Bahamas. So we have Baha Mar going up to the top end, Atlantis top end, Four Seasons top end.

“Most of our tourism product is going after that top end. It leaves a very huge void in that mid market and this is what we intend to capture and the advantage of this project is its going to spur more dollars in the community.

“So someone staying at a hotel like this will travel to the beach and travel to restaurants they would travel to shop they will they will move around they will not be confined to the resort. So that’s an advantage that property like this will do.”

Mr Gibson said the tourism industry is mainly foreign owned but this “all Bahamian” project will inspire other locals to seek ownership in the country’s largest industry.

He said: “We don’t really own our tourism industry, it’s owned by foreigners. So this is a way to show other persons and basically get them excited about owning our product and basically being in charge of our destiny.

“Right now, we rely on the foreigners to come in and invest the big dollars and they come in they bring the dollars they bring the idea they call the shots, they do whatever, they take the funds out.

“In an instance like this, you have a Bahamian developing from the ground up, including the architects, everything is Bahamian. This project will have all Bahamian lead.”