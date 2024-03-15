SAC celebrates with Devynne Charlton

By BRENT STUBBS

IT was a momentous day double at St Augustine’s College yesterday as the Big Red Machine welcomed home alumni Devynne Charlton as the World Indoor Championships’ women’s 60m hurdles champion and world record holder.

The recognition from the championships in Glasgow, Scotland over the weekend of March 1-3 came as the Big Red Machine celebrated their fourth straight victory at the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools track and field championships last week at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The Big Red Machine laid out the red carpet for Devynne Charlton and her parents, Laura and Dave, which included a reenactment of the historic race; an interesting interview by two students, posing as a reporter and as Charlton, and Charlton and two members of staff discussing the aftermath of the race.

Charlton, a member of the 2013 graduating class, captain of Seton House and a former basketball player, swimmer and track star for SAC, said it was a lovely reception for her and the SAC team.

“It was great to see the impact that I had on the student population here,” said Charlton, who came home and was in the stands cheering on the SAC team at the BAISS Championships.

“It was also good to be on the opposite side of the meet for a change. I got to see in the same segment with the spectators and I enjoyed the energy. I’m super proud to be able to see the legacy continue.”

One of the highlights of the day came when a list of eight competitors were introduced as they were escorted into the parking lot to re-run the World Indoor Championship race, organised by coaches Tito Moss and Jason Edwards.

Competing in order from lane one to eight were Tamia Edwards, representing Luca Kozac of Hungary; Zaria Stapelton as Charisma Taylor (The Bahamas); Bayli Major for Massai Russell (United States); Darvinique Dean as Devynne Charlton (The Bahamas); Jayla Snmith for Cyrena Sambe-Mayela (France); Yulianis Akompe for Pia Skrzyszonska (Poland) and Malynte Clarke for Sarah Lavin (Ireland).

Much to the delight of the cheering spectators on the sidelines, Dean powered across the finish line ahead of the pack, cutting the tape in the world record time of 7.65 seconds with the rest of the field trailing in the order they finished in Glasgow.

As one of the country’s most promising hurdlers, Dean said she was thrilled to have been afforded the opportunity to represent Charlton.

“I felt overjoyed for her,” said Dean, about Charlton’s achievement. “I’m glad that she executed her race the way she did. She represented the Bahamas very well.”

Dean said it was an even greater appreciation from one SAC-er to another to have Charlton present as the Big Red Machine clinched another BAISS title last week.

Nya Wright said it was a great feeling watching the performance.

“She went out there and brought home the gold for us, especially with all of the backlash she was getting when they were calling her a nobody and she really showed them who she really was,” Wright said.

Principal Maricia Thompson said it was important for the entire school and the alumni association to take the time off to honour Charlton and to celebrate the achievement of the Big Red Machine’s track team.

“Devynne was an amazing athlete when she was here at St Augustine’s College,” said Thompson, also an alumni of SAC. “She represented her school very well and we are extremely proud of her.

“So we wanted to celebrate our national hero and our SAC hero this morning. We wish her all the best in the future. We think this is a fitting celebration for her.”

At the same time, Thompson said SAC got to recognise the 150 students who represented the Big Red Machine last week in winning another title at the BAISS Championships.

“These young people fought with heard and determination and they made us proud,” Thompson said. “We want to congratulate the coaches who worked with them and the parents who took good care of them.

“Today was truly, truly a happy day here at SAC, home of the Big Red Machine.”

Two students, Dauate Burtler and JaiDon Haley, conducted a very informative interview posing as a reporter and as Charlton, while teachers Dawn Johnson and Genaye Sturrup, who introduced the participants for the reenactment race, staged a creative conversation sbout Charlton’s performance.

From an except, Johnson said: “And away - Devynne Charlton driving through the first hurdle, but she has some company. Oh no, Devynne Charlton streaking away five barriers cleared.

“Now at the finish line 7.65 seconds. If it is confirmed, that is the second world record for the champion. Femke Bol did the first in the 400m.”

In response, Sturrup stated: “She is quietly spoken, she is brilliant. 7.65 seconds, she is the outright world record holder in the 60m hurdles. What a season she has put together.”

Not known for any athletic prowess, but more for her administrative and cheering skills, proud mother Laura Charlton, who graduated from SAC in 1980, said it was an awesome experience for their family, who attended the championships in Glasgow.

“Today, to see the outpouring of love and appreciation for Devynne has just been amazing,” she said. “This is where it started for her, so we are delighted that she could return and get the kind of support that she received.”

Although he’s not an alumni of SAC, Dave Charlton said he’s still on cloud nine.

“It’s a very special feeling when you have your kids achieving all of their goals,” he said. “We’re happy that my wife and I were able to share that moment with her. Right now, we are still on an emotional high. We haven’t come down yet. It’s still amazing.”

As for the celebrations, Dave Charlton, who served as his daughter’s initial coach with the Star Trackers Track Club, said it was good to see the SAC pride in motion.

“It carries on from generation to generation. Laura went to SAC and Devynne went to SAC, so it was good to see each generation following that SAC pride,” said Charlton, who hailed from Grand Bahama where he graduated from Freeport High in 1979.

The future now switches to the outdoor season and while she leaves today for Kentucky to resume her training with her Bahamian coach Rolando ‘Lonnie’ Greene at the University of Kentucky next week, Charlton said there’s another mission ahead of her.

That goal is to get a gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Olympic Games in Paris, France in August.

“Nobody goes to the Olympics and says I hope to come second,” Charlton said. “I’m definitely going to be doing what I did to get to this point. I’m not going to slack off. I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

She noted that she was glad to spend the past week at home recuperating and recharging her battery as she gets set to launch her outdoor campaign in short order.