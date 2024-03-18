PM leads delegation from Bahamas to visit Botswana

FIVE members of the executive branch of government are joining Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis as part of a delegation visiting Botswana from today until Friday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg and the Parliamentary Secretary of Tourism, Investment and Aviation John Pinder are accompanying Mr Davis.

The Office of the Prime Minister said in a press statement yesterday: "Botswana is widely considered one of Africa’s greatest success stories. Botswana is an upper-middle-income country with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and is known globally as a leader in eco-tourism.

"The prime minister and his team seek to reinforce strong diplomatic ties between The Bahamas and Botswana and to explore new educational, economic, and trade opportunities for Bahamians.

"Both countries have national development strategies which require significant advances in food security, energy transition, digitalization, climate adaptation, education, and sustainable development. Botswana has had notable achievements in value chain development in tourism and agriculture. It has a longstanding programme which offers local communities the opportunity to participate meaningfully in tourism development and sustainable resource management.

"Both nations are vulnerable to climate change and are working to build alliances internationally to leverage fairer climate finance."

The visit aims to unlock new economic ventures and educational exchanges and explore avenues for collaborative projects and trade opportunities.

The statement added: "The visit to Botswana reflects the administration’s recognition that small nations can benefit greatly from building meaningful partnerships and that international cooperation will be critical to strengthening and diversifying our country’s economy in the 21st century."