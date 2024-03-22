Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

By BRIAN MELLEY and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said Friday in a stunning announcement that follows weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

Her condition was disclosed in a video message recorded Wednesday and broadcast Friday, coming after relentless speculation on social media ever since she was hospitalised in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.

Kate asked for "time, space and privacy" while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer, which was discovered after her surgery.

"I am well," she said. "I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

Kate, 42, hadn't been seen publicly since Christmas until video surfaced this week of her with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne, walking from a farm shop near their Windsor home.

Kensington Palace had given little detail about Kate's condition beyond saying it wasn't cancer-related, the surgery was successful and recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April. Kate said it had been thought that her condition was non-cancerous until tests revealed the diagnosis.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said.

The news is another jolt for the royal family since the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that Kate "has shown tremendous bravery." He added: "In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media."

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, also sent his best wishes to the princess at this "distressing time."