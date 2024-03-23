Two die in Andros traffic accident

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Andros that claimed the lives of two men early on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly before 1am on Queens Highway, south of Staniard Creek.

According to initial reports, a 43-year-old man was driving a red Toyota truck, while another man was driving a black Honda vehicle, which was carrying three passengers, one man and two women, when both vehicles collided.

Police summoned the District Medical Doctor to the scene, who examined the two injured drivers, found no signs of life, and pronounced them dead.

The passengers were transported to the Fresh Creek Medical Clinic for observation and medical treatment.

The Serious Accident Reconstruction Team (SART) from the Traffic Division in New Providence will travel to the island to conduct further investigations into this incident.