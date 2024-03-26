Ex-teacher accused of indecent assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER teacher was granted $8,000 bail after he was accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Matheo Smith, 28, with cruelty to children and indecent assault.

Smith allegedly spanked a 15-year-old girl and exposed his nude photos to her on March 18 in New Providence.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant was told that under the terms of his bail, he must sign in to the Grove Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

The trial in this matter begins on April 29.

Glendon Rolle represented the defendant.