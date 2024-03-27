AJ Storr declares for the NBA Draft

By TENAJH SWEETING

Less than a week removed from an early National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) D1 basketball tournament exit, Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr now has his sights set on the 2024 NBA Draft.

The senior men’s national basketball team player will maintain his college eligibility during the process which can be bittersweet news for the Big Ten team. The announcement came via Storr’s X social media platform on Tuesday evening.

“To the incredible fans of the Wisconsin Badgers: As I sit down to write this message, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the University of Wisconsin. This journey as a student athlete has been one of the most profound experiences of my life. The unwavering support, guidance and opportunities I’ve received from this community have been truly amazing. Joining this programme under coach Gard has been a dream come true. It’s been my lifelong ambition to play basketball at the highest level. I find myself at a pivotal moment. I have decided to engage and experience the NBA draft process, all while maintaining college eligibility,” he wrote.

The NBA hopeful thanked family members that supported and kept him encouraged along this journey. He also referenced late NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant in his special thanks to the Badger Nation.

“My time here has been filled with moments of inspiration, thanks to you all. My aim has always been to inspire and be inspired, to push boundaries, and redefine limits — just as Kobe did throughout his career. The memories, lessons and friendships I’ve made here will forever be a part of who I am. Thank you, Badger Nation, for everything,” he ended.

The 6-foot-7 guard provided a spark for the Badgers all-season long. Storr led the way for Wisconsin with a team-high 16.8 points per game and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 per cent from the field. His scoring output was a significant uptick from the 8.8 points he averaged at St John’s University.

The 20-year-old eclipsed the double-digit mark in 34 out of 36 games played this season.

Additionally, he owns the second longest streak of games over 10+ in the programme’s history with 31 behind Ethan Happ.

His scoring production also peaked during the Big Ten Tournament where he averaged 22.5 points per game before the Badgers fell to Illinois Fighting Illini in the championship game.

Storr and the Badgers then closed out their NCAA D1 men’s basketball tournament experience with a tough loss against no.12 James Madison Dukes in the first round.

The flashy guard wrapped up his season named to the 2024 Second Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Tournament Team and NABC All-District Second Team.

The NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for May 19 and the deadline to return to school is June 16.