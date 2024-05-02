Laroda denies Social Services reducing food assistance rates

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Myles Laroda said his ministry is reviewing its food assistance programme to recommend “cost of living increases”.

He said this after denying that the government is reducing food assistance rates from $90 to $45.

It is unclear where the rumour started, but Mr Laroda told parliamentarians that the information was false and meant to cause mischief.

“Food rates, in fact, increased in January 2023 to the amounts ranging from $92 per month to $208 per month based on the number of dependents in the household,” he said. “I take this opportunity, Madam Speaker, to remind persons social assistance is not an entitlement, but is issued as an assessment conducted and persons found to be in the greatest need are assisted.”

Mr Laroda said more details about the potential increases would be released later.

“Meanwhile, Madam Speaker, the general public is encouraged to seek clarification directly from the Department of Social Services should there be any doubt about the assistance we offer,” he added. “We wish to emphasise that my ministry’s goal is to always provide assistance and support those who are most in need.”