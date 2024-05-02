PM: We are ushering in a new era of power generation

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said his administration is ushering in a “new era of power generation” with its planned “comprehensive” reforms for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

Mr Davis did not give details on his government’s plans for the power company, but said it would deliver savings for Bahamians.

“We have big ambitions for The Bahamas and for the Bahamian people and we don’t believe in standing still,” he said. “We came here to tackle the most difficult and most consequential problems –– the ones that hold our country and our people back.”

His comments came as he opened debate on the Electricity Bill, 2024 and the Natural Gas Bill, 2024 in the House of Assembly yesterday.

“As you have heard me say, we didn’t come here to defend a broken status quo. We came here to change it. To create a 21st century economy, we need a 21st century power grid –– a modern grid that is more efficient and cost-effective, capable of transmitting clean energy, and more resilient and capable of withstanding hurricanes.”

He said the country needs the right laws to move forward, adding the new bills will help them achieve these goals.

He said the new Electricity Bill would repeal and replace the Electricity Act and Electricity Rate Reduction Bond Act “which promised funding” that “never materialised.”

Meanwhile, he said, the Natural Gas Bill will create a framework for LNG that ensures that all LNG-related operations are safe.

He said the legislation ensures the Utilities Regulation & Competition Authority responsibilities are robust and extend to Grand Bahama.

However, he said this was nothing new because the government had always maintained that URCA’s regulatory authority should extend to the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC).

Referring to Marco City MP Michael Pintard’s concern about this extension of URCA’s authority, Mr Davis said: “He seems to enjoy speaking up for the Port Authority. I don’t think I’m the only one who’s noticed that, but be that as it may, if the member from Marco City wants the people of Grand Bahama to benefit from the reforms, then he should embrace this bill.”

“Who does not want to benefit from more affordable, more reliable, cleaner energy? Yes, we believe Grand Bahama should be included.”

He said: “Madam Speaker, in a better world, the previous government would have already laid a strong foundation for energy reform. They would have recognised the urgency of modernising our grid to gain efficiencies and lower prices.”