Bowleg welcomes World Athletics' president, athletes

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

btubbs@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg welcomed World Athletics' president Lord Sebastian Coe and the athletes from around the world back to the Bahamas for the BTC World Relays 2024 Bahamas.

His remarks came today during the scorching heat on the infield of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium at a press conference on the eve of the two-day meet this weekend.

Also in attendance for the first segment of the press conference was retired Jamaican-American renown quarter-miler Sanya Roichards-Ross, who now serves as commentator for World Athletics.

"It is indeed a privilege and an honor to have had the opportunity to host three of the previous games and as we are on the brink of hosting the fourth edition here in the Bahamas, we hope that your experience on this beautiful new Mondo track will be a rewarding one," Bowleg said.

He noted that the Local Organizing Committee will introduce some new initiatives that have never been witnessed before, adding that he looks forward to what promises to be a fantastic two days of competition.

Bowleg thanked Coe and World Athletics, Michael Sands, president of the North American and Central American (NACAC), Drumeco Archer, president of the Bahamas Amateur Athletic Associations (BAAA), the LOC, the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture for hosting the event.

To the athletes, Bowleg encouraged them as "you chase the sun from Paradise to Paris," to always remember that they are the "greatest aspects" of the games."

And he also expressed his gratitude to the many sponsors, including BTC, for their commitment to bringing the World Relays back to the Bahamas after hosting the first three editions in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Coe said it was back in 2013 during their Council Meeting that World Athletics gave birth to the World Relays with The Bahamas designated as the first spot. He said the country was chosen not because of its location, but it's about the "friendliness of the people on the island" and the "deep respect for track and field". He pointed out the new stadium born out of the performance of the ""Golden Girls" winning the first Olympic relay gold medal in the women's 4 x 100 metres in Sydney, Australia in 2000.

This year, Coe said more than 800 athletes will be on display here on Saturday and Sunday as they vie for qualifying spots and top seedings for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

"Like any Olympic trials, there will be people who will excel on the occasion and there will be people who will be going home a little disappointed," Coe said.

"Not everybody comes with expectations that get fulfilled, but we have an absolutely star-studded class (of athletes competing)."

Among the list of competitors who participated in the third segment of the press conference were Imani-Lora Lansiquot of Great Britain, Teo Andant from France, Marcell Jacobs from Italy, Lieke Klaver from the Netherlands and Noah Lyles from the United States of America.

The Bahamas was represented by 400m Olympic and world champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner, world indoor 60m hurdles record holder Devynne Charlton, sprinter Anthonique Strachan and quarter-miler Alonzo Russell.

All of the athletes talked about their preparation and plans for this season heading into the Olympics as well as their expectations for their teams in the World Relays, especially with so much at stake for Paris.

In between the athletes' press conference, Charlton also presented her bib numbers and her Bahamian jersey she wore in setting the world record at the World Indoor Championships to Coe to be placed in World Athletics' museum in the headquarters in Monaco.

Bowleg also presented a book on Cat Island on behalf of Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis to Coe. And Bowleg said it's Davis; wish that the Bahamas becomes the official home of the World Relays.