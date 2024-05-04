Man granted bail in $7k stealing case

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old man was granted $7,000 bail on Friday after being accused of stealing over $7,000 from a man’s bank account three years ago.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Jamal Belfour with stealing after police accused him of stealing $7,800 from Glenmore Johnson’s RBC bank account on January 28 2021.

After Belfour denied the offence, Magistrate Kelly granted bail at $7,000.

Under the terms of this bail, Belfour must sign in at the Carmichael Road police station once a week.

He will return to court for trial on July 16th.