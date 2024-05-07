Sands: Ambulance shortage a result of ‘incompetence and mismanagement’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands said the shortage of ambulances in New Providence proves Health Minister Dr Michael Darville’s “incompetence and mismanagement” of the healthcare system.

Dr Darville acknowledged the shortage of ambulances last week, though neither he nor other health officials confirmed how many are operational in New Providence. He said 14 new ambulances are expected to arrive within a few months.

Dr Sands, in a voice note yesterday, said the Davis administration is playing “Russian Roulette” with the lives of Bahamians.

“Suppose a child needs an ambulance right away,” he said. “Suppose somebody had a stroke or a heart attack. What if they were in a bad accident? Suppose there’s a major event or natural disaster.”

“All these murders and stabbings are putting extra pressure on emergency and ambulance services and people will die if they cannot get to the hospital as quickly as possible.

“The PLP, Brave Davis, and Michael Darville do not care about sick people. They have no compassion. And so, the Minister of Health and Wellness is making all kinds of lame excuses for his, their incompetence and mismanagement.

“You would think that Brave and they could have ordered some ambulances as a matter of priority when he was ordering his $200,000 BMW.

“And everywhere you look, you see these PLP ministers with brand new SUVs and cars, all riding in luxury and comfort because that is their priority. Buying new ambulances is way down on their list because, quite frankly, they don’t care about struggling people.”