Blackbeard's Cay dolphin rescue complete - 5 taken to Atlantis care facility

Video Blackbeard's Cay Dolphin Rescue

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has advised that all five remaining dolphins were rescued from Blackbeard's Cay/Balmoral Island.

The rescue efforts to remove Fiona, Harry, Diamond, Justice and Pigeon took place between last night and this morning, according to a statement.

The dolphins have been transported to Atlantis' Animal Care facility for further observation, medical attention and continued care.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources said more details will be shared during a press conference on Monday.

The ministry thanked the Department of Marine Resources, Atlantis, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the former caretaker Louis Arthuro for their collective efforts in this rescue.