Blackbeard's Cay dolphin rescue complete - 5 taken to Atlantis care facility

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has advised that all five remaining dolphins were rescued from Blackbeard's Cay/Balmoral Island.
The rescue efforts to remove Fiona, Harry, Diamond, Justice and Pigeon took place between last night and this morning, according to a statement.
The dolphins have been transported to Atlantis' Animal Care facility for further observation, medical attention and continued care.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources said more details will be shared during a press conference on Monday.
The ministry thanked the Department of Marine Resources, Atlantis, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the former caretaker Louis Arthuro for their collective efforts in this rescue.
Comments
ExposedU2C 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
The only additional details Bahamian taxpayers really need to know is that all costs associated with the emergency rescue and medical treatment of these poor suffering highly intelligent aquatic mammals will be billed to and borne by the very greedy and soul-lacking Damien Gomez. And if he refuses to bear the total cost, he should somehow be made to spend not less than a week in the same small water-pen without food.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
This govt came in power after COVID. So for 3 years they would have been aware that those Dolphins were in trouble. Boooo. Claps for the Dolphin Projecf.
