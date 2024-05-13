China to fund new hospital

By NEIL HARTNELL

The Government is aiming to “break ground” on New Providence’s new $290m hospital by September 2024 after the project was approved for “concessionary financing” from a Chinese state-owned bank.

Dr Michael Darville, minister of health and wellness, yesterday pledged to Tribune Business that the 50-acre facility to be constructed in the Perpall Tract area will be “a Bahamian hospital” after the China Export-Import Bank, the same institution that financed Baha Mar’s multi-billion resort, agreed to fully fund it via a 20-year loan with an interest rate set at just 2 percent.

Acknowledging that a Chinese company will be the lead contractor, and that Chinese labour always follows where Beijing’s capital goes, he nevertheless promised that the Government will seek to ensure Bahamians “get the best end of the stick” and that local workers outnumber their foreign counterparts on the project.

Bahamians will get their first glimpse of the design and plans for the new hospital, which will house maternal, child and adolescent care as well as diagnostics and a “hub for tele-medicine”, at two Town Hall meetings set for tomorrow and May 16. A flyer advertising the meetings, which has been seen by this newspaper, says it is targeted at communities such as Stapledon, Rock Crusher and Dolphin Drive.

Dr Darville affirmed that the necessary feasibility and environmental studies have shown that the planned hospital location, situated by the traffic light on the road between the ‘six-legged’ JFK Drive roundabout and Saunders Beach roundabout, is the best and most suitable location capable of “holding a multi-storey structure the size of Baha Mar”.

Acknowledging the “political” sensitivities of accepting financing from a Chinese-government owned bank, the minister said The Bahamas had reached out to the US equivalent - the Export-Import Bank of the US - and other government-owned development banks and multilateral institutions but there was little to no “appetite” by others to take the hospital project.

He pointed out that multiple other Caribbean nations, such as Barbados, Trinidad and Guyana, were already exploiting low-cost Chinese loans to finance major healthcare and other infrastructure projects throughout the region so The Bahamas’ decision has not been taken in isolation.

“Everything is coming together very nicely and is actually moving quite rapidly,” Dr Darville told Tribune Business. “First, it was trying to find financing and completion of the feasibility studies and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and going out to market to try and find resources.

“We got approved for the Chinese Concessional Funding Facility probably about a month ago. There is this Chinese concessional loan in the Caribbean where many Caribbean countries are trying to get funding for capital works projects.”

Dr Darville reiterated that the Government had initially gone “out to the markets” in a bid to finance the new hospital via a public-private partnership (PPP) model, where private investors would help to raise the necessary capital and provide expertise to construct the facility, but it was unable to access funding at reasonable interest rates/debt servicing costs.

As a result, The Bahamas switched to seeking financing on a “country-by-country” basis, and Beijing - via the China Export-Import Bank - has proven accommodating. “The Chinese agreed for concessional funding of just under $290m at 2 percent for a 20-year period,” Dr Darville said.

“We did the feasibility study and the EIA, but didn’t want to move on anything until we had a pretty good idea of where the funding was coming from. Now this has come to the forefront, myself, the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources are now in a good position to choose the site and also to speak to residents in close proximity to get their input.”

Hence this week’s Town Hall meetings. The first will be held at the Stapledon School Auditorium on Dolphin Drive tomorrow night at 7pm, with the second scheduled to take place at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries on Warren Street this Thursday also starting at the same time.

“Residents in the area can come and give their input on what they think of the project, and what the project is all about,” Dr Darville added, promising that they would be supplied with “detail” on all aspects of the new hospital. He confirmed that the 50-acre site will be located on the opposite side to residential areas on the road connecting JFK Drive with Saunders Beach.

Dr Darville last year confirmed that 14 acres out of the total 50 are being obtained from Sir Franklyn Wilson and his companies. “We had a negotiation ongoing with him,” Dr Darville said then of talks with the Arawak Homes chair.

“He has agreed in principle that he would allow us to continue the project. Our job is to now finalise the equity: A payment or a land swap. We negotiated that this was the best way to go. He has agreed in principle, and conceded, to allow the project to go forward pending us giving him compensation.”

And the likely heavy Chinese construction involvement was yesterday also seized upon by a former minister of health. Dr Duane Sands, now the FNM’s chairman, told Tribune Business: “There are so many issues when you start talking about a PPP similar to what happened at Baha Mar because all the employees are non-Bahamian. You have to ask: What is the benefit for us?”

Dr Darville, while acknowledging that Chinese labour and contractors frequently accompany loans and financing provided by state-owned institutions, pledged that the Davis administration will seek to maximise Bahamian participation and ensure that the financial benefits are felt locally.

“What happens with Chinese concessional loans and the China Export-Import Bank is that there’s a Chinese contractor directly tied in,” he told Tribune Business. “In our negotiating process, I can assure you the Bahamian people will get the best end of the stick with more Bahamian manpower numbers on the project than Chinese.

“The [loan] details have not been finalised. It’s not completed yet. The terms of the labour component will be completely transparent to the Bahamian people like the Gateway [airport road] project. We’re going to negotiate in the interests of Bahamian workers to ensure we have more Bahamian workers on the project that Chinese workers.

“You’re right. Typically these concessional loans from China come with a labour component, and we’re going to do our best to ensure Bahamians benefit financially from this project.” Chinese contractors and labour have taken the lead, dominant role on not just Baha Mar but also The Pointe project and British Colonial’s upgrades in downtown Nassau.

Dr Darville said the Government, once the main contractor is selected and the loan finalised, is aiming to “break ground” on the new hospital by September this year. Asked how long the construction process will take, he added: “The contractual term for the concessional loan facility is anywhere from 30 months to 36 months once you start construction. That means it will be more than two-and-half years.

“This doesn’t happen by chance,” the minister revealed of the loan. “I went throughout the Caribbean. I went to Guyana, I went to Trinidad. The Chinese are building and funding many healthcare facilities throughout the Caribbean.

“I’ve spoken to my counterparts in the Caribbean. It’s very interesting. The entire region is using Chinese financing for major infrastructure works. Barbados is, Trinidad is, Guyana is. Everybody is dealing with Chinese financing. We looked at the political implications. We reached out to the US Export-Import Bank, we reached out to others. The majority didn’t have the appetite in the early stages.”

Dr Darville assured that the Government, as well as the Ministry of Works, will have engineers and project monitors on-site during the hospital’s construction “to ensure the Bahamian people end up with a product that meets their requirements and lasts us for many years.

“We want value for money. We don’t want a hospital with a turnkey,” he added. “I don’t want the Bahamian people to think the Chinese will come, build a hospital and throw the key at us. This will be a Bahamian hospital, designed and built.”

The new hospital’s total projected cost, $289.399m, was revealed for the first time in documents accompanying the 2023-2024 Budget last May. Some $2m, and $8m, of that sum was due to be spent on “preparatory works” during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 fiscal years, respectively, with construction projected to ramp up in 2025-2026 with an $160m outlay.