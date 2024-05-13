Cousin: Suicide ‘story is not adding up’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE family of an influencer who died last week do not believe she committed suicide, insisting the “story isn’t adding up”.

Destiny Hamilton, 27, was found in a bathroom around 8.30am last Thursday with a laceration to her wrist, leading police to classify the death as a suicide.

Bennae Beneby-Pinder, 30, insisted yesterday that her cousin would not kill herself as she was full of life and loved living.

Ms Beneby-Pinder said Destiny resided in the United States and was visiting Guana Cay, Abaco, with her husband and a friend. She said she visited Abaco often because of her marriage.

“We all know that the story is not adding up,” she said. “One of the main reasons was, what seemed weird was, Destiny was really awkward with her right hand so I don’t think if she was to kill herself, she would cut herself on her left wrist.”

“Growing up, we actually used to tease her about it because when she tried to use her right hand, she barely could do it. She was left-handed, so I would think if someone was trying to kill themselves, they would use their more dominant hand.

“It doesn’t make sense to me, and I’m pretty sure the whole island, and actually this is affecting more than just the island, thinks the same way –– the story isn’t adding up.”

Ms Benaby-Pinder said she and Destiny grew up as siblings and shared an “unbreakable bond”.

“She walked into a room and everyone noticed her,” she said.

“She was very friendly. She was loyal, very full of energy, adventurous. She was faithful to her friends and her family. If she loves you, she loves you.

“There is no one who meets Destiny could say anything bad about her. If she meets you, she shows love, even to strangers.”

“She loved to live. That’s number one. Anything adventurous Destiny is doing, with no questions asked. She loved to travel, she loved to shop, and design. “She also loved to cook and bake. She loved animals. She was a person full of life and love to live life.”

Destiny was the only child of her mother, Gladys Hamilton.

Ms Hamilton took to social media yesterday to mark Mother’s Day with a video of the pair.

On social media, more than 20,000 people followed Destiny, who made posts about lifestyle, luxury, and travel. On social media, many called for justice, disbelieving that she killed herself.

“I’m glad that people are speaking up and I hope that it brings more light on the situation and actually for them to properly investigate,” said Ms Beneby-Pinder.

“That’s the only thing we really could depend on at this time because, unfortunately Destiny is gone, so we only could depend on facts at this point and I just pray that they properly investigate it and make sure investigate before they rule it as a suicide because I don’t think it was suicide and I’m pretty sure based on the response, the public doesn’t think it was as well.”

“If there was foul play with Destiny, nobody is going to get away with it because we serve a true and living God and whatever was done in the dark is going to come out to the light. This is a very praying family, and trust me, justice will be served if the case is that Destiny was murdered.”