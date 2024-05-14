Bahamas Independence signatory and former MP Loftus Roker dead at 88

By RASHAD ROLLE

LOFTUS Roker, an Acklins native whose tough approach to illegal immigration and drug trafficking made him a defining political figure in his era, died yesterday at 88.

Mr Roker was one of the last surviving signatories of the independence agreement, which was signed on December 20, 1972, during a Constitutional Conference in London.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday: “From a young age, Loftus Roker was deeply moved by the injustices he witnessed, especially against people of colour. This profound sense of fairness and desire for change led him to run for public office in 1956, even though he was too young to vote or stand as a candidate legally. This early attempt to enter politics, thwarted by his age, underscored his fearless resolve and determination to seek political solutions to societal challenges, setting the stage for his future career as a reform-minded leader.

“Loftus Roker was a distinguished statesman and an advocate for justice and security. His contributions during critical periods of our history were pivotal, driven by his passion for our nation’s prosperity and a deeply held belief in the Bahamian spirit. His leadership as Minister of National Security and Immigration was marked by significant and transformative policies that have shaped the course of our nation.”

Mr Roker studied at a public school in Pompey Bay and the Western Senior High School in New Providence. He later pursued a law degree at the University of London and Middle Temple. He was called to the Bar in 1962.

He was selected by the Progressive Liberal Party to run for Parliament in 1956. However, at 20, he was too young to contest the election. He became the MP for Nichols Town and Berry Islands in 1968. He was appointed minister of works and utilities in January 1976. In 1985, he was appointed minister of national security. The Acklins Central High School was renamed in his honour last year.

In the 1980s, at the height of the drug era, he encouraged letting the United States construct a Coast Guard docking base and landing strip in the country to fight drug trafficking.

“I’ve said over and over that what we need is a blockade of the entire Bahamas chain,” he reportedly said. “We need a joint US, Bahamas and British blockade that will stop them by land, sea and air.”

He encouraged the Bahamian policy of sending unauthorised immigrants back to Haiti, overseeing a period of increased raids that left many in the Haitian community fearful.

“I warned all illegal aliens when I came to power, I said leave The Bahamas,” he reportedly said.

Mr Roker did not mince words about the country’s state or successive administrations’ performance after leaving frontline politics. He repeatedly said administrations weren’t doing enough on immigration issues.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian in 2012, he said: “The Bahamas isn’t where I expected it to be in ‘72 when we signed the document, but I say the fault is all our fault.”

“Beyond his public service, Mr Roker was a cherished family man and a wise counsel to many,” Mr Davis said yesterday. “His wisdom, integrity, and courage were his hallmarks, touching everyone who knew him.”

“Loftus Roker’s memory will continue to inspire us all, reminding us of the profound impact one individual can have on a nation’s destiny.”